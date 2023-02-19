Open in App
San Francisco, CA
See more from this location?
CBS San Francisco

Black History celebrations spotlight new S.F. Bayview community center

By John Ramos,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dfBhi_0ksQ9rBe00

Black History parade, celebration spotlight new S.F. Bayview community center 03:10

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Black History Month celebration in San Francisco's Bayview/Hunters Point Saturday morning highlighted a very recent struggle for social justice that has left this community with a sparkling new legacy for the future.

The Black History celebration in the Bayview is only four years old but Tacing Parker, with the Bayview/Hunter's Point YMCA, believes the small parade they held Saturday morning will one day rival other major parades in the city.

"There's a lot of opportunity to continue to build this out," she said "I imagine, in years to come, you'll begin to see hundreds of thousands of people at the Black History Month Parade right here in District 10."

The parade wasn't the only new thing here. The Southeast Community Center, completed in October, is becoming a focal point for the entire neighborhood. Its towering design features African American artwork, spaces for community gatherings, a childcare center and several acres of outdoor play space. It also serves as a place for local entrepreneurs like Lazro Ruiz, who can sell his "Trust Black Men and Women" T-shirts to a wider audience.

"It's just drawing people here to the community, understanding we've got a corridor here, we've got strong businesses," he said. "The goal is to bring people over here."

Supervisor Shamann Walton, who represents Bayview/Hunters Point agreed.

"Since it's been open, we've had so many community events, so many celebrations, so many people to come out to utilize this center -- not just in Bayview/Hunters Point but across San Francisco," he said.

But in a way, the new center is an example of Black history in the making. It was created after community members objected to a plan to expand the nearby sewage treatment plant to bring  80 percent of the city's sewage to the Bayview.

Harold Madison was one of a group of activists in the 1980s known as the Big Six, who demanded that the city provide something more for the community than just its waste.

"The city wanted to put a basketball court there and my father and others said, we don't want a basketball court. We need a center for job training, for education, for residents of Bayview/Hunters Point," said Harold's son, Maverick.

Harold died in 1994 but Maverick is proud of his father's work -- not just for getting a community center built but also for busting some commonly held myths at City Hall about the Black community.

"This is part of the disconnect," he said. "There's a whole lot of assumptions and cultural conditioning that all we care about is basketball and sports and not that we care about educating our kids and providing job training that will subsequently elevate our economic status."

Faces of the activists now grace the walls of the new center they fought to create. It's the kind of Black history that Mayor London Breed said often goes unheralded.

"You know what? Their names weren't in the history books," she told the crowd. "You had to hear the stories from the people who understood and saw what they did and how they fought!"

Black History is a history of struggle, often just to be understood -- a struggle that continues to this day.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Francisco, CA newsLocal San Francisco, CA
Bay Area medical professionals see flood of patients on El Salvador medical mission
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
San Francisco beauty salon owner worries about future after 4 burglaries in a year
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
'Incredibly worrisome' – No leads in search for missing Wild 94.9 radio host 'JV'
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Oakland nonprofit helping teach young people how to read receives boost
Oakland, CA7 hours ago
East Bay landlord ends hunger strike after county lets eviction moratorium expire
Oakland, CA20 hours ago
Historic Black church in Oakland recongregates at Jewish temple following fire
Oakland, CA3 days ago
Burlingame moves ahead with smoking ban in Broadway Business District
Burlingame, CA2 days ago
Peninsula boxing gym's afterschool program in fight for survival
Brisbane, CA8 hours ago
Bay Area lawmaker seeks to incentivize converting vacant offices into housing
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
San Jose shows support for attacked street food vendors
San Jose, CA3 days ago
Update: North Bay men get prison for plot to bomb California Democratic HQ
Napa, CA8 hours ago
Man shot in leg during robbery in San Francisco's Bayview District
San Francisco, CA17 hours ago
Report: Police investigate man who lit himself on fire at UC Berkeley's Sproul Plaza
Berkeley, CA8 hours ago
East Bay elementary school adds sports league with a safe play strategy
Livermore, CA2 days ago
2 teens arrested in assault near San Francisco Dolores Park
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Oakland's Fruitvale District
Oakland, CA11 hours ago
Update: Family identifies 16-year-old fatally stabbed at Montgomery High in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa, CA5 hours ago
Arrest made in Oakland mass shooting that left one dead, 7 injured
Oakland, CA12 hours ago
Man airlifted to safety after becoming stranded on Daly City beach
Daly City, CA3 days ago
Southbound lanes of Great Highway expected to be closed until Friday
San Francisco, CA8 hours ago
Oakland landlords hold rally demanding end to eviction moratorium
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Caught On Video: San Francisco carjacking suspects arrested in Oakland
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Man found guilty of murdering supervisor on San Rafael job site
San Rafael, CA1 day ago
Napa animal rescue van stolen with 10 feral cats inside
Napa, CA2 days ago
Overnight shooting on San Francisco's Embarcadero leaves one dead
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Antioch Police arrest Brentwood man in connection with September murder
Antioch, CA1 day ago
Napa wineries adapting to changing weather conditions
Napa, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy