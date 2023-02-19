Open in App
Emporia, KS
See more from this location?
KSNT News

Emporia State basketball splits at Lincoln

By Landon Reinhardt,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A3AT4_0ksQ8gl600

LINCOLN, MO. (KSNT) – Emporia State men’s and women’s basketball traveled to Lincoln Saturday for an MIAA double-header.

Emporia State’s men’s team was able to win its third-straight with a 72-66 victory, but the Emporia State women dropped a close one, 75-71.

Men’s Recap:

The ESU men started out hot jumping to a 7-2 right away. The stellar play kept up over the next few minutes, as the Hornets led 19-10 seven minutes into the game.

Emporia State slowly built up its lead the rest of the first half, leading by as many as 15, taking a 38-27 lead into the locker room.

Lincoln came out of the break firing, starting on a 9-0 run to cut the Hornets’ lead to just two points with 15 minutes to play.

ESU kicked it in gear from there, responding with a 9-0 run of its own to jump out to a 47-36 lead with 12 minutes remaining.

The Blue Tigers slowly cut into the Hornet lead over the next ten minutes, and were behind just one point with three minutes to play. Then, Owen Long was fouled on a fast break three-pointer, giving Emporia State a four-point play and five-point lead.

The Hornets knocked down free throws down the stretch, staving off a Lincoln comeback with a 72-66 victory.

Long led the Hornets with 32 points, with no other player reaching double figures.

The win moves the Hornets’ record to 20-6, 14-6 in conference play.

Women’s Recap:

Emporia State women’s basketball started its game going back-and-forth with the Blue Tigers. In the first quarter, neither team led by more than five points, as the game was locked at 18-18 through ten minutes of play.

The tight play continued, with the schools tied at 30-30 midway through the second quarter. Lincoln started pulling away in the final minutes, taking a 39-32 lead into the locker room.

In the third, Lincoln had an answer for every Hornet bucket. Emporia State pulled within a three-point deficit, but the Blue Tigers opened the lead back up to six by the end of the third.

Strong defense to start the fourth showed dividends, as the Lady Hornets tied the game at 61-61 with seven minutes to play.

Lincoln kept trying to pull away, but Emporia State stayed in it. A Faith Paramore jumper cut the Lady Hornets’ deficit to one with a minute to play.

Emporia State couldn’t find the bottom of the net the rest of the way, as Lincoln free throws capped the game with a 75-71 Blue Tiger victory.

Paramore led the team in scoring with 20 points and nine rebounds. Victoria Price added 17 points, Tre’Zure Jobe 14 points.

The loss moves Emporia State’s record to 13-13, 8-12 in conference play.

Emporia State men’s and women’s basketball will hosts Pittsburg State on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Emporia, KS newsLocal Emporia, KS
Emporia State women’s basketball’s season ends in MIAA Tournament
Emporia, KS4 hours ago
ESU basketball lands five on All-MIAA list
Emporia, KS1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Washburn’s season ends in MIAA Tournament opener
Topeka, KS4 hours ago
K-State men’s basketball gets big senior night win
Manhattan, KS3 hours ago
Two Ichabods earn All-Conference basketball honors
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Meet the walk-on from Manhattan who Jerome Tang calls an answered prayer
Manhattan, KS2 days ago
Wildcats move up in new AP poll, Jayhawks steady at No. 3
Manhattan, KS2 days ago
K-State alum Wyatt Hubert coming out of retirement
Topeka, KS1 day ago
FreeState Electric, Evergy power outages hit Kansas
Topeka, KS2 days ago
New art exhibits at Washburn
Topeka, KS12 hours ago
New educational center aims to bring more jobs to Kansas
Manhattan, KS16 hours ago
Multiple active shooter calls deemed swatting in Kansas
Topeka, KS18 hours ago
Kobach, former TPD Chief addresses numerous swatting calls in Kansas
Topeka, KS4 hours ago
LISTEN: 911 call that prompted swift police response to Highland Park High School released
Topeka, KS9 hours ago
Former Topeka police chief starts new training program at Washburn Tech
Topeka, KS1 day ago
False active shooter report at Highland Park
Topeka, KS19 hours ago
Manhattan-Ogden school board reacts to swatting call
Manhattan, KS5 hours ago
Topeka woman sentenced in shooting death of Wichita boyfriend
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Man shot outside southeast Topeka gas station
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Ogden community hosts spaghetti fundraiser for hit-and-run victim
Ogden, KS1 day ago
Kansas hunting, camping regulations could change soon
Topeka, KS1 day ago
KDOT finalizing acquisitions to begin viaduct project
Topeka, KS1 day ago
8 Iron Therapy and Azura Credit Union team up for February’s Business Unwind
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Topeka promotes two cops who sued city
Topeka, KS2 days ago
KHP Superintendent Col. Herman Jones speaks out about reason for retirement
Topeka, KS2 days ago
More than 6,000 potholes patched in Topeka so far this year, city claims
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Kansas Broadband Roadshow stops by Manhattan to discuss internet access
Manhattan, KS1 day ago
Single Kansas mom starts handmade leather business
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Topeka man arrested in connection to 2022 robbery
Topeka, KS10 hours ago
Second Topekan arrested in connection to Sunday shooting
Topeka, KS1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy