Emporia State basketball splits at Lincoln

LINCOLN, MO. (KSNT) – Emporia State men’s and women’s basketball traveled to Lincoln Saturday for an MIAA double-header.

Emporia State’s men’s team was able to win its third-straight with a 72-66 victory, but the Emporia State women dropped a close one, 75-71.

Men’s Recap:

The ESU men started out hot jumping to a 7-2 right away. The stellar play kept up over the next few minutes, as the Hornets led 19-10 seven minutes into the game.

Emporia State slowly built up its lead the rest of the first half, leading by as many as 15, taking a 38-27 lead into the locker room.

Lincoln came out of the break firing, starting on a 9-0 run to cut the Hornets’ lead to just two points with 15 minutes to play.

ESU kicked it in gear from there, responding with a 9-0 run of its own to jump out to a 47-36 lead with 12 minutes remaining.

The Blue Tigers slowly cut into the Hornet lead over the next ten minutes, and were behind just one point with three minutes to play. Then, Owen Long was fouled on a fast break three-pointer, giving Emporia State a four-point play and five-point lead.

The Hornets knocked down free throws down the stretch, staving off a Lincoln comeback with a 72-66 victory.

Long led the Hornets with 32 points, with no other player reaching double figures.

The win moves the Hornets’ record to 20-6, 14-6 in conference play.

Women’s Recap:

Emporia State women’s basketball started its game going back-and-forth with the Blue Tigers. In the first quarter, neither team led by more than five points, as the game was locked at 18-18 through ten minutes of play.

The tight play continued, with the schools tied at 30-30 midway through the second quarter. Lincoln started pulling away in the final minutes, taking a 39-32 lead into the locker room.

In the third, Lincoln had an answer for every Hornet bucket. Emporia State pulled within a three-point deficit, but the Blue Tigers opened the lead back up to six by the end of the third.

Strong defense to start the fourth showed dividends, as the Lady Hornets tied the game at 61-61 with seven minutes to play.

Lincoln kept trying to pull away, but Emporia State stayed in it. A Faith Paramore jumper cut the Lady Hornets’ deficit to one with a minute to play.

Emporia State couldn’t find the bottom of the net the rest of the way, as Lincoln free throws capped the game with a 75-71 Blue Tiger victory.

Paramore led the team in scoring with 20 points and nine rebounds. Victoria Price added 17 points, Tre’Zure Jobe 14 points.

The loss moves Emporia State’s record to 13-13, 8-12 in conference play.

Emporia State men’s and women’s basketball will hosts Pittsburg State on Thursday.

