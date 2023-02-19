Open in App
Lafayette, LA
See more from this location?
KLFY News 10

Brown Posts Sixth Double-Double in Final Road Battle

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p1SmH_0ksQ8NBP00

HARRISONBURG, Virginia – Jordan Brown has been the man all season long for Louisiana and on Saturday he did just that in the Atlantic Union Bank Center.  Brown posted his sixth double-double of the season, scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.  It wasn’t enough as the Cajuns couldn’t overcome a hot start to the second half by James Madison in a 74-68 final.

The game started as a defensive struggle, taking nearly three minutes for the first points to be scored.  The Cajuns settled after that, scoring the next seven points after the first JMU basket of the game. Jordan Brown got things going with a jumper and Jalen Dalcourt capped the run with a steal and layup at the other end for the five-point lead.

Louisiana Battles Back, Arkansas Holds on Saturday Night in Clearwater

After the Dukes came back to tie the score it became the Jordan Brown show.  The big man had it going for Louisiana, scoring the next 10 Ragin’ Cajun points to trade blows with the home side.  Terance Lewis II then took over with the next six Louisiana points, putting them ahead 23-19. Joe Charles closed the half with back-to-back three-pointers, but a strong finish to the half by the Dukes, and a buzzer beater by Vado Morse tied things at 29 through 20 minutes.

The home side came out shooting in the second half, hitting their first three shots and forcing a timeout by the Cajuns.  They pushed their lead to 11 before Louisiana got back into the game.  Baskets by Brown and Charles trimmed the deficit to single digits before the Cajuns caught fire from deep.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Cajun Nation Sports

Greg Williams Jr. buried a three and Dalcourt connected from long range on back-to-back possessions to tie things at 49.  A Brown free throw and another Dalcourt three pushed Louisiana ahead 53-49.  The Dukes answered with a 5-0 run that flipped the lead, which would then change hands four times down the stretch.  With 5:28 to play Brown’s free throw tied it at 62, but Vado Morse’s three on the next possession put the Dukes ahead for good.

Dalcourt matched a season-high with 13 points off the bench.  Charles added eight points as part of a bench unit that finished the night with 28.  Williams Jr. also finished in double figures with 12 points while Themus Fulks had seven assists.

UP NEXT FOR THE CAJUNS
Louisiana returns to the Cajundome for the final week of the regular season.  They open the week against Arkansas State on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. before hosting South Alabama at 8 p.m. on Friday.

Single-game tickets are available by visiting the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome, purchasing by visiting Account Manager. For more information call the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome at (337) 265-2104.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin’ Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here for iOS/Apple platforms and here for Android platforms.

For the latest on Louisiana Men’s Basketball, stay tuned to RaginCajuns.com and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (RaginCajunsMBB).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arkansas State newsLocal Arkansas State
Showdown looms for South Carolina, LSU at SEC Tournament
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Ragin’ Cajuns Fall in Overtime Thriller
Lafayette, LA5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Meghan Schorman Claims Sun Belt Softball Pitcher of the Week
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Langeliers-led Ragin’ Cajuns Walk Off Ole Miss in Extras
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Brown earns SBC player of the week for the fourth time
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Cajun drop midweek game to McNeese, 5-4
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne promotes AI essay generator; school comments
Baton Rouge, LA10 hours ago
My Take with Mikie Mahtook: LSU Baseball at Texas tonight
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
LSU Football Announces 2023 Spring Practice Schedule
Baton Rouge, LA11 hours ago
Heath No-Hits A&M-Corpus Christi, Cajuns Split Final Day of LSU Crossover
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
Brown and Williams Named to All-SBC Men’s Basketball Team
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Brock, Willis Lead Cajuns to Four-Game Sweep of BYU
Lafayette, LA4 days ago
Team opens play Louisiana/LSU Crossover event with a perfect day at Tiger Park
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Prep Basketball: #1 NISH advances in thriller of regional playoffs
New Iberia, LA1 day ago
LSU All-American Fred Miller dead at 82
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Cajun Baseball wins series with 2-1 victory over BYU
Lafayette, LA5 days ago
Louisiana clinches 2nd seed in SBC Tournament with 74-64 win over South Alabama
Mobile, AL5 days ago
Historic Black judges poster unveiling culminates month-long celebration in Acadiana
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
7th annual Pardoning of the Crawfish celebrated in Breaux Bridge
Breaux Bridge, LA1 day ago
Lt. Gov. Nungesser talks crawfish, civil rights in Acadiana
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
WINNER! WINNER! $10k Mega Million ticket sold at Corner Pantry store in Lafayette
Lafayette, LA11 hours ago
Lafayette restaurant makes list for best breakfast spots in Louisiana
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
This week at Moncus Park: Drum circle, fit camp and more
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
37th annual ‘Here’s the Beef Cookoff’ will serve every part of the cow
Opelousas, LA19 hours ago
UPDATE: BOLO canceled for missing St. Landry vehicle
Arnaudville, LA4 days ago
Lafayette intersections of Johnston Street will be closed starting Friday
Lafayette, LA16 hours ago
Medical company expanding, adding over 170 new and retained jobs in Acadiana
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Abbeville police on-the-scene of suspected shooting Friday night
Abbeville, LA4 days ago
Lafayette receives Keep Louisiana Beautiful grants
Lafayette, LA5 days ago
Arnaudville Road bridge over Bayou Carencro closed, expected out for 2 months
Lafayette, LA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy