Open in App
Raleigh, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The News & Observer

Triangle fans proved there was plenty of sunshine to go around at Carter-Finley Stadium

By Justin Pelletier,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HvcSA_0ksQ81qg00

Forty-one degrees never felt so warm.

At a venue fit for football, and on a day with weather befitting it, 56,961 — officially — poured through the gates and packed the bleachers at N.C. State’s Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday to watch two of the top teams in the NHL’s Eastern Conference.

The result — a 4-1 win for the Carolina Hurricanes over the Washington Capitals— mattered to the hockey fanatics, of course, but to the teeming masses huddled closely among the stadium’s bleacher-style setting, the feeling of being here at all was its own ray of sunshine, long after the actual sun set beyond PNC Arena, the Canes’ regular home, to the northwest of the field.

The esteemed Jack Falla, a noted hockey writer, author and outdoor hockey connoisseur whose stories and books have had a lasting, positive impact on the hockey community at large, shared the following quote, spoken by his wife, Barbara:

“Anyone can love summer, but to love winter, you have to carry your sunshine around with you.”

There was plenty of natural sunshine blanketing the Triangle throughout the day Saturday as the Hurricanes — and Raleigh at large — hosted the National Hockey League’s biggest midseason event.

Fans flowed through the limited access points to the parking lots surrounding the venue from the moment they were allowed, stacking up for miles in multiple directions to ensure arrival in time for the main event. Once on the grounds, tailgates flipped down, hatches popped up and the unmistakable sizzle and snap and smell of pregame food permeated the crisp late-winter air.

Cornhole bags thumped. Hockey sticks and balls and pucks clickety-clacked. Stories flowed as fluidly from excited onlookers’ lips as the beverages from their myriad containers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dmVNZ_0ksQ81qg00

It was colder than it had been in recent days, but with the unadulterated sunshine, the daytime revelers were plenty warm. During the day, at least, Mother Nature provided the sunshine.

But as the sun is wont to do in February in the northern hemisphere, it disappeared quickly beyond the western corner of Carter-Finley, plunging the tailgating masses into dusk and then darkness. Fans huddled a bit closer to their grills. Many added layers — gloves, jackets, wool caps — to make the chilling air more bearable.

But they smiled and laughed and hooted and hollered along the way. They were definitely carrying their sunshine with them.

And this year’s event in Raleigh is special for many reasons. It is, of course, the first outdoor game held by the NHL in North Carolina, that alone making all of these proceedings historic.

But the mere existence of the Stadium Series game in Raleigh marks another important milestone, one to which the Hurricanes themselves pay homage in a video they play before each home game. The chronology is simple: A young boy hears a radio broadcast announcing the Hurricanes’ relocation from Hartford, Connecticut. He becomes enamored with the team, grows up bugging his parents to bring him to games. The full-circle story, of course, is that some years later, this young lad grows up, has kids of his own, and he now shares his love of Canes hockey with them.

Hokey as the notion is, that’s the real impact of the NHL in the Triangle. That’s the impact the Canes have had here: There is now a complete generation — going on two, really — that don’t remember a time when there wasn’t NHL hockey here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VfWcF_0ksQ81qg00

And among the throngs of hockey fanatics caught up in the madness at Carter-Finley on Saturday were scores of those younger fans, none of whom know an NHL devoid of the Hurricanes. For them, until their favorite team again hoists hockey’s ultimate prize, this event will be their most precious hockey memory. They pulled on their parents’ hands, leading them through mazes of merchandise and undoubtedly convincing some of them to pull out the plastic and lighten their bank accounts.

As these youngsters walked through the archways leading to their seats and first laid eyes on the newly-decorated football field, clad in red white and blue, mouths dropped open.

Their eyes beamed with sunshine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QUDqD_0ksQ81qg00

By the time the on-ice pregame festivities began, long after the natural light faded and the stadium lights appeared more prominently, spectators pulled their caps more tightly around their ears. Sales of warm beverages — and those some believe make you warmer — remained steady.

By the third period, the temperature had dipped to the high 30s. The stadium remained packed. No one left early. Despite dealing with the colder weather less often than fans in most previous outdoor game locations, the hearty bunch in Raleigh on Saturday remained in place.

People in the Triangle might not love winter for the colder temperatures or unsettled weather, but they love it for the hockey, and they proved once again Saturday that no matter the conditions, hockey fans here do in fact carry their sunshine around with them.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State newsLocal North Carolina State
Pete Nance, UNC basketball break out of shooting slump thanks to ... lemon cookies?
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
2 popular chain restaurants get ‘B’ grades: Triangle sanitation scores (Feb. 28)
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Alligator living at Walmart in NC stirs debate, as many demand it be allowed to stay
Havelock, NC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hurricanes add puck-moving defenseman in pre-deadline trade with Arizona Coyotes
Raleigh, NC11 hours ago
NHL Stadium Series success in Raleigh may open new (out)doors for Carolina Hurricanes
Raleigh, NC20 hours ago
Duke basketball gets its revenge, posts 71-67 ACC win over NC State at Cameron Indoor
Durham, NC1 day ago
Hurricanes dip into NHL trade market, acquire winger from Oilers for unsigned prospect
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Duke men’s basketball may be ACC’s hottest team, with March tournaments drawing near
Durham, NC3 days ago
Longtime Brewery Bhavana chef departs to open new restaurant of his own
Cary, NC18 hours ago
Durham native auditions for 15th time on ‘American Idol.’ Is she going to Hollywood?
Durham, NC2 days ago
On Day 1 of the ACC women’s tournament, higher seeds have their way in Greensboro
Greensboro, NC3 hours ago
Duke the higher seed, but UNC on a roll as ACC women’s basketball tourney set to begin
Greensboro, NC23 hours ago
WRAL anchor announces departure after 15 years at the Raleigh news station
Raleigh, NC3 days ago
Woman killed in double shooting at Durham motel near Research Triangle Park
Durham, NC20 hours ago
Photos: NC State vs Duke in college basketball action
Durham, NC1 day ago
World famous chef Jose Andres stopped for BBQ in NC. Here’s where he ate.
Durham, NC15 hours ago
ACC women’s basketball tournament bracket is set. Here are the matchups
Durham, NC3 days ago
Hurricanes fans anxious for moves with NHL trade deadline days away, others making deals
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan extended as College Football Playoff chairman
Raleigh, NC13 hours ago
Hello sunshine. Here are the Triangle’s top outdoor restaurants, breweries and bars
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Why UNC basketball may need more than win over Duke to make the NCAA tournament field
Chapel Hill, NC14 hours ago
Revenge or sweep? How to watch, stream Blue Devils vs. Wolfpack men’s basketball
Durham, NC1 day ago
NC State basketball’s late rally against Duke falls short as Pack falls to Blue Devils
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
A modern diner will close in downtown Durham. There’s still time for giant pancakes.
Durham, NC12 hours ago
Lottery player heard of unclaimed $1 million Powerball win. Then she checked NC ticket
Benson, NC17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy