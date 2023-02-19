Open in App
Fort Worth, TX
See more from this location?
CBS DFW

Record numbers of tourists brought billions in business to Fort Worth in 2022

By Olivia Leach,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DzSm3_0ksQ7wxN00

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) At their annual meeting held Friday, Visit Fort Worth touted that the city saw a record number of tourists in 2022 - to the tune of almost 11 million people.

All those tourists are having a huge impact on Cowtown. It's Saturday night at the Reata restaurant in downtown Fort Worth, and groups of friends and families are gathering for dinner.

"Reata's a great spot. We love coming here. Its got a great atmosphere, great food - we really love the Stockyards," said Mike Miller of Aledo. "We're all staying at the Drover [Hotel] and what they've done down there has just been phenomenal."

In their 2023 annual report, Visit Fort Worth says the city had a record 10.8 million tourists in 2022. And all those tourists mean big bucks for the city: $3 billion dollars in economic impact.

Mike Micallef, the president of the Reata, says consumer research conducted by Buxton shows 25% of their customers come from out of state.

"If you didn't have tourism, at a minimum our sales would probably be 30 or 40% less. It's essential for our business," said Micallef.

Visit Fort Worth says sports was a big draw to the city in 2022, and new hotels are drawing visitors to downtown businesses.

"I think one of the things we're seeing in Fort Worth that other places in the country aren't, " said Micallef. "We're seeing new restaurants open, we're seeing new hotels open all the time."

So why is Fort Worth booming? Micallef said there are a few reasons he can think of.

"The Yellowstone story has brought this whole focus on Texas - one of our tag lines is the 'Modern West.' With people embracing that culture, that's Fort Worth. Come here, you can have a great time. You can experience that culture. But you can also go to places like the Kimble Art Museum and the Modern [Art Museum of Fort Worth]. We've got everything for you here in Fort Worth."

But some North Texas locals wish they could keep the city for themselves.

"It's amazing to see people from all over come over and check out Fort Worth and get to see what we've grown up with, but at the same time, it's like 'hey, this is our stomping grounds', but we love it," said Miller.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fort Worth, TX newsLocal Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth City Council considers cracking down on abandoned shopping carts
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
North Texas food banks brace for possible sharp spike in demand
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Dallas police issue Silver Alert for missing man Arthur Henry Page
Dallas, TX6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dallas College certification program connects workers to skills, jobs in high demand
Dallas, TX6 hours ago
Frisco BBQ restaurant raises $33K for boy with rare blood cancer
Frisco, TX20 hours ago
Plano firefighter raising awareness for cancer, one step at a time
Plano, TX2 days ago
Dallas-based Corner Bakery files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Dallas, TX2 days ago
4 horses join Dallas police, one man's gift in memory of his wife
Dallas, TX10 hours ago
Dallas women's clinic closing after providing abortions, health care for 50 years
Dallas, TX13 hours ago
Raymond Earl Caraway gets 20 years for manslaughter
Dallas, TX15 hours ago
Letters sticking out of mail collection boxes are 'like a field day for a criminal'
Arlington, TX1 day ago
Dallas ISD breaks ground on elementary school named after prominent Black leader
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Violent crimes decreased in Fort Worth last year, report says
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Fort Worth police arrest 4th suspect in connection to murder of Chin Shin
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Child injured by gunfire while playing in Fort Worth apartment complex
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
F-35 aircraft engine deliveries resume after 2 month pause following ejection
Fort Worth, TX5 days ago
One year later: A Ukrainian couple living in North Texas waits to return home
Dallas, TX5 days ago
Man arrested in connection with murder of Lewisville pawn shop owner
Lewisville, TX3 days ago
North Texas boxer shares how teammates saved his life using CPR
Allen, TX2 days ago
Dallas man raises awareness for genetic heart condition after diagnosis
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Muhammad Khan arrested, charged in connection to mosque burglary
Flower Mound, TX1 day ago
Woman dies after car careens over highway bridge in Arlington
Arlington, TX17 hours ago
Silver Alert issued for Bedford man William Martichuski
Bedford, TX6 hours ago
Mother, child shot at Lewisville apartment complex
Lewisville, TX1 day ago
Andy Adler moderates the 14th Annual Beacon of Hope Luncheon
Dallas, TX5 days ago
Man in critical condition after shooting at Forney gas station
Forney, TX5 days ago
2 Dallas police officers injured after accused drunk driver crashes into cruiser
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Ukrainian Cultural Club of Dallas hosts auto rally, protesting Russia-Ukraine war
Dallas, TX5 days ago
Burglary suspect arrested in Colleyville thanks to vigilant citizens
Colleyville, TX4 days ago
Forney ISD students accused of assaulting classmate after teacher allegedly taped him to his desk
Forney, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy