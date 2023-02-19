Dorman boys defeat Woodmont 75-60; Wren girls knock off Broome 59-18

Spartanburg –
Dorman gets 18 points from Demarcus Wilkins & 16 points from Christian Andrews in a 75-60 5A boys basketball playoff win over Woodmont. In a losing effort West Kellett scores 25 points for the Wildcats. Dorman plays at Fort Mill in 3rd round action Wednesday night.
In 2A girls 2nd round playoff action, Wren gets a game high 17 points from Raina McGowens to defeat Broome 59-18.
Other 2nd round high school basketball playoff scores from Saturday:
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
SCHSL Playoffs
Second Round
Class A
Lower State
Baptist Hill 62, Hannah-Pamplico 47
Burke 61, Lake View 40
Estill 88, Carvers Bay 65
Scott’s Branch 78, Whale Branch 65
Upper State
Calhoun Falls 71, North 67
Class AA
Lower State
Andrew Jackson 79, Andrews 52
Mullins 90, Wade Hampton (H) 68
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 68, Central 28
Woodland 82, Marion 70
Upper State
Gray Collegiate Academy 95, Abbeville 47
Class AAAAA
Lower State
Conway 41, Ashley Ridge 26
Goose Creek 36, Sumter 28
River Bluff 50, St. James 46
Upper State
Dorman 75, Woodmont 60
Fort Mill 59, Hillcrest 40
T.L. Hanna 64, James F. Byrnes 57
SCISA Playoffs
Class 1A
Laurens Academy 59, Low Country Prep 47
Newberry Academy 40, Holly Hill Academy 34
Class 2A
Calhoun Academy 63, Marlboro Academy 24
Cathedral Academy 63, Dorchester Academy 47
Holy Trinity Classical Christian 62, St. John’s Christian Academy 30
Class 3A
Florence Christian 60, Greenwood Christian 39
Oakbrook Prep 56, Northside Christian 53
Pee Dee Academy 54, Spartanburg Christian 44
Spartanburg Day 64, Orangeburg Prep 38
Class 4A
Ben Lippen 78, Trinity Byrnes School 53
Pinewood Prep 41, Laurence Manning Academy 23
—
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
SCHSL Playoffs
Second Round
Class AAA
Lower State
Camden 84, Battery Creek 33
Loris 54, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 33
Lower Richland 67, Marlboro County 42
Upper State
Blue Ridge 47, West Oak 29
Southside 81, Chapman 32
Wren 59, Broome 18
Class AAAA
Lower State
James Island 69, Wilson 54
Ridge View 46, South Florence 43
Westwood 68, Hartsville 38
Upper State
Eastside 43, Aiken 31
North Augusta 53, South Pointe 50
Wade Hampton (G) 56, Easley 30
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.
Comments / 0