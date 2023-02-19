Dorman boys defeat Woodmont 75-60; Wren girls knock off Broome 59-18

Spartanburg –

Dorman gets 18 points from Demarcus Wilkins & 16 points from Christian Andrews in a 75-60 5A boys basketball playoff win over Woodmont. In a losing effort West Kellett scores 25 points for the Wildcats. Dorman plays at Fort Mill in 3rd round action Wednesday night.

In 2A girls 2nd round playoff action, Wren gets a game high 17 points from Raina McGowens to defeat Broome 59-18.

Other 2nd round high school basketball playoff scores from Saturday:

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

SCHSL Playoffs

Second Round

Class A

Lower State

Baptist Hill 62, Hannah-Pamplico 47

Burke 61, Lake View 40

Estill 88, Carvers Bay 65

Scott’s Branch 78, Whale Branch 65

Upper State

Calhoun Falls 71, North 67

Class AA

Lower State

Andrew Jackson 79, Andrews 52

Mullins 90, Wade Hampton (H) 68

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 68, Central 28

Woodland 82, Marion 70

Upper State

Gray Collegiate Academy 95, Abbeville 47

Class AAAAA

Lower State

Conway 41, Ashley Ridge 26

Goose Creek 36, Sumter 28

River Bluff 50, St. James 46

Upper State

Dorman 75, Woodmont 60

Fort Mill 59, Hillcrest 40

T.L. Hanna 64, James F. Byrnes 57

SCISA Playoffs

Class 1A

Laurens Academy 59, Low Country Prep 47

Newberry Academy 40, Holly Hill Academy 34

Class 2A

Calhoun Academy 63, Marlboro Academy 24

Cathedral Academy 63, Dorchester Academy 47

Holy Trinity Classical Christian 62, St. John’s Christian Academy 30

Class 3A

Florence Christian 60, Greenwood Christian 39

Oakbrook Prep 56, Northside Christian 53

Pee Dee Academy 54, Spartanburg Christian 44

Spartanburg Day 64, Orangeburg Prep 38

Class 4A

Ben Lippen 78, Trinity Byrnes School 53

Pinewood Prep 41, Laurence Manning Academy 23

—

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

SCHSL Playoffs

Second Round

Class AAA

Lower State

Camden 84, Battery Creek 33

Loris 54, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 33

Lower Richland 67, Marlboro County 42

Upper State

Blue Ridge 47, West Oak 29

Southside 81, Chapman 32

Wren 59, Broome 18

Class AAAA

Lower State

James Island 69, Wilson 54

Ridge View 46, South Florence 43

Westwood 68, Hartsville 38

Upper State

Eastside 43, Aiken 31

North Augusta 53, South Pointe 50

Wade Hampton (G) 56, Easley 30

