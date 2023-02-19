‘We couldn’t wear our uniforms anymore’: Local WWII Veteran shares testimony: to be featured in new WWII museum
By Ashly Ibarra,
11 days ago
BROWNWOOD, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Mr. Kelly J. Reid was born in 1926 in Wichita Falls, Texas. When he was 17 years old, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy to serve our nation during World War II.
Shortly after joining the military, he became part of the Office of Strategic Services, a secretive group at the time that dealt with private missions. Reid recounts war stories about swimming in the ocean while it’s pitch black and other memories with his peers.
The National Mounted Warfare Foundation has been collecting stories from World War II veterans as a way to preserve American History, all to feature them in a new national war museum opening later this year in Fort Hood, Texas.
Volunteer and video producer Michael DeHart met up with Mr. Reid in Brownwood to document his experience in World War II and in the O.S.S.
“Everybody that served did an important job and their story is important,” Dehart expressed.
Comments / 0