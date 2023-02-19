Justice propels Santa Clara to 103-84 romp over Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Keshawn Justice scored 22 points and Santa Clara cruised to a 103-84 victory over Portland on Saturday night.

Justice also had five rebounds for the Broncos (21-8, 9-5 West Coast Conference). Carlos Stewart added 17 points, while Brandin Podziemski hit four3-pointers and scored 16.

Michael Meadows led the Pilots (13-16, 5-9) with 39 points. Tyler Robertson added 16 points and Moses Wood had nine points and eight rebounds.

Both teams play on Thursday. Santa Clara hosts Pepperdine, while Portland travels to play San Francisco.

