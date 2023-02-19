Danielson's 20 help North Dakota down Kansas City 81-73

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Danielson scored 20 points as North Dakota beat Kansas City 81-73 on Saturday night.

Danielson had five rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (11-18, 5-11 Summit League). B.J. Omot scored 19 points while going 2 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 13 for 14 from the line. Treysen Eaglestaff was 7 of 17 shooting to finish with 15 points.

The Roos (11-18, 7-9) were led by Rayquawndis Mitchell, who recorded 20 points. Sam Martin added 15 points. Jevin Sullivan also had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .