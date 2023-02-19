Logan Paul costs Seth Rollins WWE Elimination Chamber match

WWE is building to a Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins match at WrestleMania.

WWE

Logan Paul has once again prevented Seth Rollins from picking up a big win.

Rollins was on the verge of winning the United States Championship at Elimination Chamber on Saturday night, but Paul interfered to cost him the match. After Paul attacked Rollins, Austin Theory hit A-Town Down on Rollins to retain the US title.

Theory, Rollins, Montez Ford, Damian Priest, Johnny Gargano, and Bronson Reed were the Elimination Chamber match participants. Ford had a strong performance in the match but was eliminated after being given a stomp onto the Chamber platform. When that happened, there was an angle where the Chamber door was opened so medical personnel could tend to Ford. That allowed Paul to enter the ring and attack Rollins. Paul gave Rollins a Buckshot Lariat and then laid him out with a stomp.

Paul also eliminated Rollins in January's men's Royal Rumble match. It's expected that this is leading to Rollins vs. Paul taking place at WrestleMania 39.

During an Instagram Live earlier this month, Rollins spoke about his issues with Paul :