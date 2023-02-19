Logan Paul costs Seth Rollins WWE Elimination Chamber match
By Joseph Currier,
11 days ago
WWE is building to a Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins match at WrestleMania.
Logan Paul has once again prevented Seth Rollins from picking up a big win.
Rollins was on the verge of winning the United States Championship at Elimination Chamber on Saturday night, but Paul interfered to cost him the match. After Paul attacked Rollins, Austin Theory hit A-Town Down on Rollins to retain the US title.
Theory, Rollins, Montez Ford, Damian Priest, Johnny Gargano, and Bronson Reed were the Elimination Chamber match participants. Ford had a strong performance in the match but was eliminated after being given a stomp onto the Chamber platform. When that happened, there was an angle where the Chamber door was opened so medical personnel could tend to Ford. That allowed Paul to enter the ring and attack Rollins. Paul gave Rollins a Buckshot Lariat and then laid him out with a stomp.
Paul also eliminated Rollins in January's men's Royal Rumble match. It's expected that this is leading to Rollins vs. Paul taking place at WrestleMania 39.
I don’t really like Logan Paul. I’ll just say it, a lot of us don't really like Logan Paul. I don't like Logan Paul. I don't really need him in my locker room, in my space. Guy’s ultra-talented as far as athletic ability is concerned. Snuck up on me at the Rumble and dumped me – fine, whatever. I took my eyes off the ball, that one’s on me. But don’t go bragging about it like you did something otherworldly. It’s probably the coolest thing Logan’s ever going to do in his life is throw me out of the Rumble.
I just advise him to stay in his lane, I guess is what I would say. Because he’s had what, three [or] four matches? And again, athletic freak, no doubt about it. But at the end of the day, he's not a wrestler. He doesn't want to be a wrestler. He just wants to be famous. He doesn't care about the industry. He's not a wrestler. And so I think best for him to just stay in his lane, whatever his lane is. I don't know, like buying counterfeit Pokemon cards – if that's your lane, stay in that lane. But don’t come knocking on my door because I will knock you out. And you don’t have your brother for backup because he’s about to get cooked by this dude coming up in a couple weeks or whatever and he’s not going to be around. So at some point we’re going to have to come face-to-face. And I just really don’t think he wants to – I don’t think he wants none, as they say.
