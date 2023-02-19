Fife Police investigating reported afternoon road-rage shooting that injured two men

Fife Police are investigating a reported road rage incident that sent two men in their 30s to an area hospital Saturday afternoon.

According to an online statement from police, the confrontation began at 2:50 p.m. on southbound Interstate 5. Two vehicles exited at 54th Avenue East. Stopped in traffic, a passenger in the first vehicle stepped out.

The passenger reportedly fired multiple shots into the second vehicle, police said. The driver and back passenger in the second vehicle were hit, but their injuries were not life-threatening, police said. A third passenger was unhurt.

Police did not announce any arrests. The investigation is continuing.