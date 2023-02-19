Open in App
Williamsburg, VA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

Northeastern defeats William & Mary 69-57

11 days ago

Jahmyl Telfort scored 28 points and Northeastern defeated William & Mary 69-57 on Saturday.

Jared Turner added 10 points for the Huskies (10-17, 6-10 Colonial Athletic Association).

Ben Wight scored 15 points and Anders Nelson and Matteus Case had 10 each for the Tribe (5-11, 10-19).

Northeastern built a 20-point halftime lead.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy