Yahoo!

Former Lockport CARES director follows his calling By Benjamin Joe,, Lockport Union-SunJournal, N.Y., 11 days ago

By Benjamin Joe,, Lockport Union-SunJournal, N.Y., 11 days ago

Feb. 18—Pastor Kevin Wing worked from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic as the executive director of Lockport CARES, the only homeless shelter in Lockport. ...