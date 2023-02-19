Disaster loan outreach center now open in San Luis Obispo

As a result of last month’s storms homeowners, nonprofits and businesses that sustained damage are eligible for a variety of low-interest loans.

“If you are a residential individual, you're eligible for up to $200,000 in a loan if you've had some loss, personal loss, that $40,000, if you are a business, you're eligible for $2 million and that can include houses of worship as well as nonprofit agencies," said George Kostyrko, SBA public information officer.

According to SBA, since mid-January, the agency has approved more than 130 loans out of 315 claims.

“You're not obligated if you do initiate a loan. It's just an option. But it's good to go through the process and get into the system and find out what is available to you based on the damages that you've received, that you've incurred," added Kostyrko.

To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, people must first register with the Federal Emergency Management or FEMA.

“If you apply for an SBA loan and they approve your loan and you want the loan use, you continue the process with them. If you don't really want or you think you don't need a loan right now, you don't have to accept their loan if you are referred to SBA by FEMA and SBA denies for any reason on your loan application, then you go back for a second look with FEMA," said Carolina Rivera, FEMA public information officer.

That second look with FEMA can bring assistance with transportation, personal property, childcare expenses, and any other help outside of your primary property.

However, there is a deadline community members must meet.

“If believe you suffered any damage, any kind of damage at all. The deadline for physical damage claims is going to be March 16th," explained Kostyrko.

When applying you'll need to show proof of residence. Having documents like a utility bill can help.

The center will be located at the San Luis Obispo library at 995 Palm Street. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

No appointment is necessary.