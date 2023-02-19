Maui police department adds safety technicians

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police said 21 safety technicians graduated after completing a child-passenger safety course.

MPD also said that they’ve only had two safety technicians in the past couple of years; however, today, certified officials were on hand at a child safety seat inspection event to answer questions and help out other parents.

According to police, the state child passenger restraint law was updated in 2022 requiring keiki ages four to nine to be in a booster seat unless the child is 4 feet and 9 inches tall.

Sgt. Alvin Ota with the MPD said, “We have the instructors with us to make sure that we’re they’re doing it properly and installing it properly for the keiki. And, so that, when they leave from this inspection event, the parents or caregivers know how to install the car seats for themselves when they go to and from work or grocery stores or just in general; and, then, that the keiki are safe. And, that’s our main concern is that they’re buckled in safely; and the parents know how to do it properly.”

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

Maui police said a properly installed child safety seat can reduce the risk of fatal injury by up to 71%.