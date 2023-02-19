Open in App
Nashville, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Hundreds celebrate Barranquilla's Carnival in Nashville

By Araceli Crescencio,

11 days ago
Hundreds of people in Nashville joined others across the world in marking, Carnival de Barranquilla, one of Colombia's most important celebrations.

A special event at Plaza Mariachi featured colorful performances, live music, traditional dances, and of course, food.

Diana Perez performed traditional dances and said the event is an opportunity for people to learn more about the ways other countries celebrate the days leading up to lent.

"Baranquilla is a city in Colombia, South America, and it has a huge carnival. And it's happening right now as we are here. It's a 4-day party and the entire city just goes out and celebrates," Perez said.

Festivities in Colombia will wrap up on Fat Tuesday.

