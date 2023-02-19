St. Xavier boys claim 35th straight KHSAA swimming championship, shattering even more records

LEXINGTON — What started with disappointment ended with records smashed.

That the St. Xavier’s boys swimming team won its 35th straight KHSAA State Championship with 532 points Saturday at the University of Kentucky’s Lancaster Aquatic Center was unsurprising. How the Tigers got there, though, required a few plot twists.

A disqualification on the first race of the night. One Tiger snatching a state record back from another. A decorated senior tying his state record only to finish with silver. And a meet-ending relay that only extended a state record that might not be matched by another team for a long, long time.

“I’d say rollercoaster of emotions, for sure,” senior Will Scholtz said. “And then just hype.”

Scholtz was at the center of it all.

The University of Texas commit set a new KHSAA record in the 200 IM with a 1:45.89 — slapping the water repeatedly in excitement after the win, just .71 seconds faster than teammate Thomas Mercer — and anchored a blistering 2:57.50 in the 400 free relay that shattered St. X’s 1-year-old record by nearly three seconds.

But Scholtz was also one of the legs of the 200 medley relay that DQ’d on the final exchange, costing the Tigers a sweep in the relays and what would’ve been their fourth state record of the day. He also tied his state record in the 100 breaststroke with a 53.88, but Paul Dunbar’s Alex Ochsenbein swam the perfect race to beat him, 53.75.

That it was his final high school meet before he joins the Longhorns only added to the emotions.

The DQ to start the day “hurt in the heart,” he said. And he was “feeling emotional the last 25, last half of the 25” in the 400 relay that ended his high school career.

Scholtz and teammate Johnny Crush were named co-Most Outstanding Competitors by the swimming coaches association.

“Will Scholtz means everything to this program,” St. X coach Todd Larkin said. “I say that because not only what he gives you in the water, but what he gives you out of the water — his character is outstanding, he’s an authentic leader, he’s a servant leader and he gives us so much in and out of the water.”

Crush added, “He’s a great person. He really drives us to be who we are. He’s one of the best leaders I’ve ever swam with.”

It was a big day for Crush, too, especially after the first-race mishap. A day after younger sister Charlotte set a handful of KHSAA girls records — “she’s quick,” he said with a laugh — with their parents in the stands, Johnny Crush won three gold medals and set his own state record. The state records on back-to-back days came after their parents spent the early part of the week following their middle son, Charlie, swimming for the University of Louisville at the Atlantic Coast Conference championship meet.

Johnny Crush's 46.55 in the 100 backstroke was redemption for his brother, who missed the old record of 46.92 by .1 seconds a year ago. Charlie texted “Good luck, swim fast,” to his younger brother before the meet, Johnny Crush said.

“I knew that was my best chance of getting a state record,” Johnny said.

Before that, he posted a 43.89 in the 100 free for gold and swam the third leg in the 400 free relay.

But it was that 400 relay that capped the 35th state championship and wowed almost every Tiger.

Larkin shook his head and smiled when asked about the time. Crush said they were a little mad still after the DQ, suggesting that fueled a 400 relay time that’s hard to see being matched by any other school for years, if ever.

“We did it by so much," Scholtz said, "it just felt so good."

Boys Swimming and Diving State Championships

At University of Kentucky’s Lancaster Aquatic Center

Team results (top 10 and other Louisville-area schools): 1. St. Xavier 513; 2 Paul Dunbar 232; 3. Ryle 152; 4. Henry Clay 147; 5. Trinity 106; 6. Highlands 104; 7. Woodford County 102; 8. Manual 93.5; 9. Boyle County 76; t-10. South Oldham 63; t-10. Madison Central 63; t-12. Oldham County 59; 36. Collegiate 2.

200-yard medley relay: 1. Paul Dunbar (Mark Dattilio, Alex Ochsenbein, Nathan Zhu, Blake Sammons) 1:33.59; 2. Woodford County 1:36.05; 3. Manual (Hayden Beckley, Jacob Day, Jackson Shuman, Dant Parker) 1:38.83; 4. Ryle 1:39.10.

200 freestyle: 1. Alex Thiesing (St. Xavier) 1:37.05; 2. Ethan Lindeman (South Oldham) 1:41.10; 3. Noah Lim (St. Xavier) 1:41.12; 4. Jack Augustus (St. Xavier) 1:41.91.

200 individual medley: 1. Will Scholtz (St. Xavier) 1:45.89*; 2. Thomas Mercer (St. Xavier) 1:46.60; 3. Alex Ochsenbein (Paul Dunbar) 1:48.23; 4. Lorenzo Martine (St. Xavier) 1:51.42.

50 freestyle: 1. Seneca Oddo (Paul Dunbar) 20.14; 2. Alex Thiesing (St. Xavier); 3. Cody Ell (South Warren) 21.05; 4. Zain Butt (St. Xavier) 21.13.

1-meter diving: 1. Michael Buchart (Lexington Catholic) 519.50; 2. Landon Isler (Ryle) 517.75; 3. Jake Larkin (Covington Catholic) 495.65; 4. Alex Warning (Dixie Heights) 473.00.

100 butterfly: 1. Thomas Mercer (St. Xavier) 48.48; 2. Nathan Zhu (Paul Dunbar) 49.11; 3. Sawyer Tapp (Trinity) 50.30; 4. Tucker Bailey (Oldham County) 50.59.

100 freestyle: 1. Johnny Crush (St. Xavier) 43.89; 2. Seneca Oddo (Paul Dunbar) 45.23; 3. Cooper Reynolds (Bowling Green) 45.93; 4. Sammy McCall (St. Xavier) 46.70.

500 freestyle: 1. Jack Augustus (St. Xavier) 4:32.20; 2. Clay Baumann (St. Xavier) 4:35.64; 3. Austin Cutcher (St. Henry) 4:36.61; 4. Brady Miller (Woodford County) 4:38.67.

200 freestyle relay: 1. St. Xavier (Lorenzo Martinelli, Zain Butt, Jack Augustus, Sammy McCall) 1:22.94; 2. Paul Dunbar 1:23.04; 3. Henry Clay 1:27.93; 4. Ryle 1:28.36.

100 backstroke: 1. Johnny Crush (St. Xavier) 46.55*; 2. Sawyer Tapp (Trinity) 50.06; 3. Cooper Reynolds (Bowling Green) 51.40; 4. Tucker Bailey (Oldham County) 51.55.

100 breaststroke: 1. Alex Ochsenbein (Paul Dunbar) 53.75*; 2. Will Scholtz (St. Xavier) 53.88; 3. Luke Rich (Adair County) 57.36; 4. Noah Benton (St. Xavier) 57.72.

400 freestyle relay: St. Xavier (Alex Thiesing, Thomas Mercer, Johnny Crush, Will Scholtz) 2:57.50*; 2. Paul Dunbar 3:10.40; 3. Henry Clay 3:13.56; 4. Ryle 3:15.03.

*Denotes KHSAA state championship record.