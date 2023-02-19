Puma Signs 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Winner Mac McClung

Mac McClung won the 2023 AT&T NBA Slam Dunk Contest tonight. He also is the newest Puma Hoops athlete.

During the contest, Nick DePaula of ESPN and Boardroom revealed via Twitter that McClung — who was wearing the Puma Rise Nitro basketball shoe — has signed a shoe deal with Puma .

McClung has confirmed the Puma signing with an Instagram post of his own, sharing the news with his 887,000 followers with a post simply captioned “Excited to join the @puma family.”

McClung, a shooting guard who has spent the 2022-23 season with the Delaware Blue Coats, the Philadelphia 76ers G League affiliate, signed a two-way contract with the 76ers on Feb. 14.

The baller — who was the 2021-22 G League Rookie of the Year — also participated in the 2023 NBA Rising Stars Game on Friday and will play in the G League Next Up Game tomorrow.

The newest 76er is now part of a stacked roster of basketball talent that includes NBA ballers LaMelo Ball, Deandre Ayton, R.J. Barrett and Kyle Kuzma, and WNBA star Breanna Stewart.

Today’s events for State Farm All-Star Saturday Night included the Kia Skills Challenge, the Starry 3-Point Contest and the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest. Before that, Southern University and Grambling State University faced off in the NBA x HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T.

On Sunday, the weekend of events will conclude with the NBA All-Star Game, which will air live on TNT at 8:30 p.m. ET.

