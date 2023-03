Erin Blanchfield used a rear-naked choke to submit Jessica Andrade in the second round of their main-event bout Saturday night at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

Blanchfield, 23, submitted Andrade, a former strawweight champion, at 1:37 of the second.

Blanchfield (11-1) just joined UFC in 2021.

“Give me the winner of Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso next,” Blanchfield said postfight. “I’m going to win the title.”

Shevchenko fights Grasso in a scheduled March 4 title bout.

Andrade falls to 24-10.

–Field Level Media

