Briggs: Kowalczyk takes aim at MAC office after Dennis leads Toledo in rivalry thriller

BOWLING GREEN — The Toledo-Bowling Green basketball game Saturday was billed as an occasion to break character, and, all through the night, the theme held true.

Well, at least for the Falcons.

Toledo? Not so much.

In a game that began in a school zone and ended on the Autobahn — with the final five minutes featuring an incredible 50 points — the league-leading Rockets played all the hits in their thrilling 91-86 win.

So did sensational junior guard RayJ Dennis, who, after another tour-de-force performance, inspired coach Tod Kowalczyk to hurl a grenade at the Mid-American Conference office (more in a second!).

As for the Falcons, it wasn’t just the annual Mascot Reveal — a fun tradition in which the students who suit up as Freddie and Freida Falcon unmask their identities — that was a revelation.

So was its reeling basketball team, which, better late than never, gave a roaring crowd of 4,151 its most inspired effort of the season.

Kowalczyk put it well.

“If you didn’t enjoy this game, whether you’re a Falcons fan or a Rockets fan, if you walked out of here and said, either team didn’t do this or that, shame on you,” he said. “That was a heck of a college basketball game.”

Indeed, what a delightful surprise.

Since Toledo (21-6, 12-2) rolled to a win over Bowling Green (10-17, 4-10) last month, the rivals could not have headed in more opposite directions.

The Rockets had not lost — their 10 straight victories the third-longest active winning streak in the nation — while the Falcons had not won, their season slipping away with each passing week.

But, give BG credit.

In what had the feel of a last-stand game — for the season, if not yet the tenure of eighth-year coach Michael Huger — Bowling Green played with heart and purpose.

The Falcons defended like crazy in a grinding first half that ended with them ahead 34-32 and damn near kept up with Toledo’s playmaking deluge in the second half.

Ultimately, the difference was pretty simple.

Toledo had Dennis. Bowling Green did not.

That’s not to take away from anyone else.

Toledo had stars all around, including JT Shumate (18 points) and Dante Maddox (14 points) — the latter of whom sank all three of his second-half 3s — and so did Bowling Green. Samari Curtis (18 points) was one of five Falcons who scored at least 12 points.

But Dennis, more than anybody, was the one who willed this home.

Dennis — the only player in the nation who averages at least 19 points, six assists, and four rebounds per game — did not just prove why he’s the most valuable player in the MAC. He proved he might be as valuable to his team as any player anywhere.

He was the conductor (seven assists) and lead soloist (27 points) in the Rockets’ acclaimed offensive choir, saving his best for the game’s most precarious moments, as usual.

He had 19 points in the second half, always at just the right moment, one big shot, pirouetting drive, and contortionist post move after another. If it wasn’t his momentum-turning, crowd-silencing 3 to put the Rockets ahead 67-62, it was his And-1 floater moments later, after which he turned and cut loose a full-throated roar.

Dennis just kept coming.

“He won the game for them,” Huger said, “with his effort and his will.”

And to think Dennis wasn’t even voted to one of the the preseason all-league teams, as determined by the coaches, just as he comically didn’t even receive honorable mention recognition — let alone a place on the first, second, or third teams — in the conference postseason awards last year.

Hard to reconcile, huh?

“I’m voting him for MVP,” Huger said. “That’s where I’m at with him.”

As for where Kowalczyk is at with the MAC all-conference teams, let’s just say he’s less than amused by the process. Until a few years ago, the media and coaches both had a vote. Now, it’s just the coaches, which, while hardly a big deal in the grand scheme, means there is often not even a pretense of objectivity.

“It’s the league office’s unbelievably poor decision to take out the media voting and now you get the head coaches,” he said. “It’s just 12 head coaches. There’s jealousy, there’s bias, there are agendas. We’re not very well-liked, I’m not very well-liked, so be it. The fact that our league office did that, shame on them. That’s a big mistake. That’s wrong.”

In any case, Dennis said he’s not sweating the slights.

“I’m not here for the individual stuff,” he said.

No, he came here Saturday with bigger things on his mind, beginning with a sweep of the rival Falcons on a night that featured an unexpected script but a familiar leading man.