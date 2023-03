St. John’s Jesuit and St. Francis de Sales advanced to the semifinals of the Sylvania hockey regional with victories Saturday.

Perrysburg gave St. John’s a test in their quarterfinal, with the Titans squeezing out a 4-3 victory.

St. Francis, meanwhile, rolled to a 9-3 win over Anthony Wayne. The Knights and the Titans will meet at 4 p.m. next Saturday at Tam-O-Shanter.

Top-seeded Northview will take on Bowling Green at 6 p.m. Friday in the regional’s first semifinal.