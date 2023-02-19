Open in App
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter explains rough night in the NBA All-Star 3-point contest

By Sean Cunningham,

11 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KTXL) – Following a rough showing in the NBA All-Star 3-point contest, Kings guard Kevin Huerter explains his performance finishing with just eight points, being unable to find rhythm, lessons from his first experience in the competition, wanting to be invited back for a shot at redemption and turning his attention to the remaining 25 games of the season with Sacramento.

