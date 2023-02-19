OSU women’s swim, diving team snags 4th Big 10 title

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — The Ohio State University’s women’s swimming and diving team won its fourth consecutive Big Ten championship Saturday, beating the University of Michigan.

Over the course of the meet, swimmers Katherine Zenick, Nyah Funderburke, Teresa Ivan, and Amy Fulmer set a Big Ten championship and Ohio State record in the 200m free relay with a time of 1:26.7, and Zenick, Ivan, Fulmer, and Catherine Russo set a school record in the 400m freestyle relay.

With the win, Ohio State moves to second in Big Ten history with nine championships.

Eight Buckeyes earned first-team all-Big Ten honors: Teresa Ivan, Nyah Funderburke, Katherine Zenick, Josie Panitz, Hannah Bach, Felicia Pasadyn, Catherine Russo, and Amy Fulmer.

Earning second-team all-Big Ten honors: Morgan Kraus and Lena Hentschel.

Buckeye highlights from the meet include:

200 medley relay – Nyah Funderburke, Hannah Bach, Kaherine Zenick, Teresa Ivan; 1:33.95*

200 individual medley – Josie Panitz; 1:54.96*

50 freestyle – Katherine Zenick; 21.85

400 medley relay – Nyah Funderburke, Hannah Bach, Kaherine Zenick, Amy Fulmer; 3:26.68*

100 butterfly – Katherine Zenick; 51.48

400 individual medley – Felicia Pasadyn; 4:03.62*

100 breaststroke – Hannah Bach; 58.19

100 backstroke – Nyah Funderburke; 51.52

200 free relay – Katherine Zenick, Nyah Funderburke, Teresa Ivan, Amy Fulmer; 1:26.70*#!

100 freestyle – Amy Fulmer; 47.02*!

400 freestyle relay – Katherine Zenick, Catherine Russo, Teresa Ivan, Amy Fulmer; 3:10.12*!

(*Canham Natatorium pool record; #Big Ten championships record; !Ohio State record)

