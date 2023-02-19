Open in App
New Orleans, LA
WGNO

State House District 93 heads to a run-off

By Ka'Cell El-Mansura,

11 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — On Saturday (Feb. 19) polling reports are in and it looks as though the seat for State House Representative for District 93 will head to a run-off.

Alonzo Knox and Sibil “Fox” Richardson will face off (Mar. 25th)

Accroding to the Louisiana Secretary website, Richardson held 37% of votes totaling and Knox held 30%.

Upcoming election for House District seat 93, Seth Bloom files to run

With it being a big weekend leading up to Carnival season and high traffic from parades in polling areas voter turned out averaged to 2,041 votes.

The house seat represents Uptown, Downtown and portions of the Garden District.

