Fort Worth man shot in drive-by shooting, in stable condition; no suspect in custody

By Nicole Lopez,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2577Ty_0ksPq9sY00

A Fort Worth man was shot in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening, according to police.

Fort Worth police were dispatched to a private residence near the 2600 block of Prospect Avenue in reference to an adult male victim who had suffered a gunshot wound, police said in a statement.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim and learned it had been a drive-by shooting. The victim stated that he had been inside the residence when the suspect, an unidentified adult male, approached in a vehicle, produced a firearm and discharged it several times, striking the victim once in the right leg.

The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital to receive medical treatment. He is in stable condition, according to police.

There are no suspects in custody, and the Gun Violence Unit has been requested to assist in investigating this incident.

The Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded.

