Farmerville, LA
WGNO

Farmerville man taken into custody on burglary charges

By Latrisha Parker,

11 days ago

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty .

FARMERVILLE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, around 8:15 PM, the Farmerville Police Department and the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a burglary in progress at a residence on Bernice Avenue. Upon arrival, authorities located 43-year-old Shaun Edward Boyd inside the residence.

Boyd was allegedly in possession of multiple credit/debit cards that were taken from the residence. The home was not occupied at the time of the burglary.

Boyd was taken to Union Parish Detention Center where he was booked for Simple Burglary.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

