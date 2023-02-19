Killingly wins Class S state wrestling championship

KILLINGLY - One week after falling short in the ECC championship meet, Killingly bounced back in a big way.

Powered by state championship performances from seniors Jack Richardson and Kaden Ware, and junior Ian Cathell, Killingly captured the Class S state wrestling championship on Saturday before a boisterous home crowd at Killingly High School.

It is Killingly’s sixth state wrestling title and first since back-to-back crowns in 2019 and 2020.

“This one is a little more special,” Killingly coach Rich Bowen said.

Killingly, which finished second in 2022, earned 213.5 points. New Fairfield was the runner up with 202.5 points, ECC champion Windham was third with 188 points, while defending Class S champion Haddam-Killingworth placed fourth with 165 points.

Ware defeated Sheehan’s Jay Chase by a 13-2 major decision to win the 138 pound division and remain unbeaten. It was Ware’s third straight Class S title.

Richardson bounced back from a stunning loss in the ECC championship meet and won the 152-pound decision with a 30 second pin over Cromwell’s Matt Gish. It was Richardson’s second straight Class S title.

Cathell decisioned Old Lyme’s Hoshena Gemme, 10-5, to win the 113-pound division. Gemme is only the second female in state history to reach a divisional final.

Killingly also got medal performances from sophomore Brady Zadora (second, 126), sophomore Mason Connetti (fourth, 106), junior Amani Samuel (fifth, 138), junior Giovanni Sanchez-ruelas (sixth, 145), junior Devin Exarhoulias (fifth, 220), and sophomore Anthony Oates (fourth, 285).