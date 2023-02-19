Churchill's Kelsey Wasikowski breaks 200 IM OSAA 5A state record

Churchill's Kelsey Wasikowski was surprised at what she had accomplished at the OSAA 5A swimming state championships at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center on Saturday in Beaverton.

A day prior, the senior set a new 5A state record in the 200 yard individual medley with a time of 2:02.18 during prelims.

Wasikowski, a University of Arizona commit, entered the final day of competition as the favorite to win. She did not disappoint. Wasikowski shaved two seconds off her original time for a new 5A state record of 2:00.45.

"I haven't swum this event too much, so it was kind of a surprise," Wasikowski said. "I still feel like there's room for improvement, which is very exciting."

Wasikowski placed second in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:01.18.

"It's really great to see her swim some best times today," Churchill head swim coach Megan Murphy said. "She had a good time in the 500, it's not a best time for her in club, but it's a new team record for us."

Wasikowski was also part of Churchill's 200 yard medley relay team comprised of seniors Lauren Larsen and Emily Ashton, and junior Ruby Snawder. Together, they placed fifth with a time of 1:53.64.

"This is my last time ever swimming because I'm not doing club anymore and so ending it with all of them means a lot," Larsen said. "Going out on a good note."

Larsen placed fifth in the 100 yard freestyle (54.55) and sixth in the 100 yard backstroke (59.85).

Swimming for the last time together as Lancers they placed fifth in the 400 yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:46.73.

Churchill finished sixth as a team with 23 points.

"It's kind of a relief like, 'We did it' and we get to be done now," Ashton said. "But it's also like we are never doing this again, and we never get to do it with all four of us again.

"It's really sad but I'm also really excited for the next step in life and move on and have fun."

South Eugene's Claire Sheerin sees two top 3 finishes

South Eugene's Claire Sheerin went home with two top three medals at the OSAA 6A swimming state championships.

The senior placed second in the 100 yard breaststroke in 1:04.21. She was third in 55.44 in the 100 yard butterfly.

"It feels great to finish on a high note," Sheerin said. "Especially since I've been doing it all four years, it feels great to keep improving and going faster and faster each year."

The senior will continue her swimming journey at the University of San Diego next fall.

Sheerin was also part of the Axe's 200 yard medley relay team comprised of freshman Reena Zhao, sophomore Sophia Selivanova and junior Hannah Cox. They placed sixth with a time of 1:50.61.

The team also placed eighth in the 400 yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:42.40.

South Eugene girls finished eighth as a team with 27 points.

"I'm really excited to watch them next year," Sheerin said. "There's some really fast freshman coming in next year, and I think their relays are going to be really fast. I hope they take down some team records."

South Eugene's boys team closed out competition for the night with a third-place finish in 3:16.72 in the 400 yard freestyle relay led by freshman Burke Sherman, junior Kyle Miller, senior Franco Carrai and freshman Tim Trojan.

"Last year we finished fourth and to get my first podium medal is really nice," Carrai said. "Not being a swimmer myself, being a water polo player is a great feeling that the other swimmers gave me the opportunity to be a third spot swimmer."

Carrai finished sixth (22.20) in the 50 yard freestyle. Sherman finished sixth (53.55) in the 100 yard backstroke.

The boys team finished ninth with 22 points.

Willamette junior Jossy St. Clair finished ninth in the 100 yard freestyle in 55.91.

Marist Catholic boys place fourth

The Marist Catholic boys placed fourth in the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A meet with 26 points.

Marist’s 200 yard medley relay of senior Zac Hagengruber, junior Micah Hugo, senior Kyler Lajoie and sophomore Jonathan McDonough placed fourth in 1:47.26.

Hugo placed third in the 200 yard freestyle (1:53.07) and second in the 500 (5:04.02).

Lajoie placed sixth in the 100 yard backstroke in 58.19.

Marist’s 400 freestyle relay comprised of Hugo, McDonough, Hagengruber and Lajoie came in second in 3:30.04.

On the girls side, Marist’s Piper Van Buskirk, a sophomore, placed sixth in 1:06.63 in the 100 yard butterfly.

For Cottage Grove, senior Kassidy Poetzl earned two sixth place finishes in the 200 freestyle (2:12.48) and 500 freestyle (5:49.87)

Edith Noriega is a sports reporter for The Register-Guard and Salem Statesman Journal. You may reach her at ENoriega@salem.gannett.com and follow her on Twitter at @Noriega_Edith

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Churchill's Kelsey Wasikowski breaks 200 IM OSAA 5A state record