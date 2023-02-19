OU softball sweeps doubleheader by a combined score of 31-0 at Getterman Classic

OU softball sweeps doubleheader by a combined score of 31-0

The top-ranked Oklahoma softball team swept two games at the Getterman Classic on Saturday in Waco, Texas, beating opponents by a combined score of 31-0 in 10 innings.

In the opener, OU rolled to a 22-0 five-inning, run-rule rout over Stephen F. Austin (5-6). It marked the most runs scored by the Sooners (8-0) since a 22-run outburst at Iowa State in 2021. OU’s 19 hits tied the most since a win against Texas Tech on April 10, 2022.

The Sooners beat Army 9-0 in the nightcap as junior Nicole May (four innings) and sophomore Jordy Bahl (one inning) combined to no-hit in five innings.

May and Bahl combined on OU’s 67th no-hitter in program history and first since Hope Trautwein tossed a no-no vs. UCF in game one of the NCAA Super Regionals in 2022.

May earned her second win of the season in the circle while tying her career high with 10 strikeouts.

Freshman Jocelyn Erickson starred, going a perfect 5-for-5 with a pair of doubles, one home run and eight runs batted in vs. SFA. She followed it up with her second home run of the day against Army on a three-run shot to right field to bring her RBI total on the day to 11.

Super senior Grace Lyons chipped in five RBIs and five runs scored vs. the Lady Jacks, finishing 3-for-3 at the plate. It was her fifth career game with five RBIs and first since UAB a season ago.

In the circle vs. Stephen F. Austin, redshirt senior Alex Storako (2-0) put together a dominant one-hit, eight strikeout performance in four innings before giving way to freshman Kierston Deal in the fifth who closed by striking out the side in order.

OSU softball routs Michigan, Louisiana

Two home runs and red-hot offense launched the No. 5 Oklahoma State softball team to a 15-6 run-rule victory over No. 25 Michigan in six innings on Saturday afternoon.

With the win, the Cowgirls improved to 8-1 and the Wolverines fell to 5-3. OSU went 5-0 in the tournament and outscored its opponents, 55-17. The Cowgirls hit 12 home runs in the five games.

OSU newcomer Ivy Rosenberry pitched 3⅔ innings and was credited with the win.

Freshman Tallen Edwards’ first career home run put OSU up, 1-0, after the first inning as she smashed a ball over the center field wall.

In the first game Saturday, grand slams from Kiley Naomi and Morgyn Wynne propelled the Cowgirls to a 12-2 run-rule victory over Louisiana in five innings.

All-American Kelly Maxwell struck out 10 batters in five innings to secure the win for the Cowgirls and improve to 4-0 on the season.

Cowgirls beat Texas Tech in 3OTs

Bre'Amber Scott looked as if she would will Texas Tech to a win on senior day.

The Lady Raiders star scored 24 of her game-best 30 points after the third quarter, making key buckets down the stretch. But it wasn't enough as Oklahoma State found its footing in the third extra period.

The Cowgirls scored the first nine points of the frame on the way to a 92-80 triple-overtime win Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena. It was OSU's fifth consecutive win and completed the Big 12 Conference sweep of Tech.

Naomie Alnatas led the Cowgirls with 28 points, with three teammates finishing in double double figures.

OSU baseball loses to Vanderbilt

Oklahoma State’s late comeback bid fell short Saturday in the College Baseball Showdown as No. 6 Vanderbilt topped the eighth-ranked Cowboys, 11-9, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Pokes plated six runs in the eighth and twice brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the inning but fell to 1-1 with the loss.

Nolan McLean led the Cowboys with three RBIs on the day, while freshman Beau Sylvester went 2-for-4 with a home run and double in his collegiate debut.

The Cowboys conclude play in the season-opening tourney Sunday against No. 4 Arkansas. First pitch is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

OU men's gymnastics tops Nebraska

The No. 2 Oklahoma men’s gymnastics team registered its second straight score of 418 or better to edge No. 3 Nebraska 418.250 to 417.650 Friday night at the Devaney Center in Lincoln, Neb. The Sooners scored a season-high 69.700 on parallel bars in the final rotation to overtake the Cornhuskers in the team all-around.

Freshman Adriel Perales took home the parallel bar title with a season-best 14.100, while fifth-year senior Spencer Goodell (14.050) and sophomore Emre Dodanli (14.050) notched career highs and senior Alan Camillus recorded his best score of the season (13.550) on the event.

Freshman Ignacio Yockers once again set a national collegiate standard for the season on pommel horse, registering a 15.550 to surpass his previous nation-best mark by .450 points (15.100, set last week). He led the Sooners to a 72.350 on the event Friday night – the best team score in the country this season by nearly three points.

Junior Zach Nunez posted an 83.100 in the all-around, scoring better than 83.000 for the third consecutive meet. He set a new career high with a 14.550 on vault and set a new personal season mark with a 13.550 on high bar.

Extra points

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Redshirt junior Kale Davis struck out five batters over five innings and junior shortstop Dakota Harris homered to lead the Oklahoma baseball team to a 5-2 win over California Baptist to open the 2023 season Friday at L. Dale Mitchell Park.,

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD: Oklahoma Baptist Ford Mastin will relinquish his head-coaching duties and move to an assistant role following the conclusion of competition this spring. The 11-time NAIA national coach of the year, Mastin joined OBU in 1996 and lead the school to NAIA championships in 2007 and 2013. ...

Oklahoma State indoor track & field rewrote the record books at the Arkansas Qualifier in Fayetteville, Ark., on Friday, setting an unofficial world record in the men's Distance Medley Relay to wrap up the regular season. The squad of Fouad Messaoudi (2:49.49), DeJuana McArthur (46.82), Hafez Mahadi (1:47.27) and Ryan Schoppe (3:52.84) blew past Oregon's previous record DMR time of 9:19.40 set at the Razorback Invitational. —Staff and wire reports