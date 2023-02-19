Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
New York Post

2 shot in separate shootings in NYC on Saturday night

By Patrick Reilly,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VtoT4_0ksPmVFr00

A woman was shot in Brooklyn and a man was shot in Manhattan on a bloody Saturday night in New York, according to police.

The 24-year-old woman was shot in the right leg outside of the Ebbets Field Apartments on McKeever Place and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 9:05 p.m., police said.

She was taken to Kings County Hospital where she is expected to recover, according to police.

The woman was being uncooperative, and no suspects have been identified, cops said.

Police taped off the parking lot of the apartment complex and were searching the inside of a Nissan Maxima with a Tennessee license plate.

An elderly resident told The Post her daughter heard one shot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KINz3_0ksPmVFr00
Police search a vehicle outside of the Ebbets Field Apartments after a shooting Saturday.
Paul Martinka

“I’m not too happy about it. I’ve lived here 53 years and this is the third shooting that happened around here,” said the resident, who declined to give her name.

“I hope to get out of here in three years,” she said, adding she plans to move to Virginia.

In Manhattan, a 25-year-old man was shot in the back around 9:10 at 310 East 113 Street in East Harlem, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uG32x_0ksPmVFr00
Police said the female shooting victim was uncooperative.
Paul Martinka

He was taken to Cornell Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police described the shooting suspect as a man in his 20s wearing a black coat, blue hoodie, black jeans, timberlands and a New York Yankees hat. He fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
NYC woman stabbed by stranger in unprovoked Manhattan attack
New York City, NY11 hours ago
Rewarding raucous NYC provocateurs with $6M in taxpayer money is insanity
New York City, NY7 hours ago
NYPD lowers fitness standard by scrapping timed, 1.5-mile run for new recruits — sparking brass squabbles
New York City, NY9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Travis Scott’s punch victim says rapper’s security guard threatened to kill him
New York City, NY4 hours ago
New York, lawmakers must stop blaming rise in crime on poverty
New York City, NY4 hours ago
Hunter accused of killing, skinning 2 dogs he thought were coyotes
Ridgefield, CT7 hours ago
NYC scrapes up $1.2M for migrant crisis as Biden turns deaf ear to $1B request
New York City, NY9 hours ago
Lost baby seal rescued after trying to cross busy New Jersey highway
Mantoloking, NJ9 hours ago
How Republicans can shake our strategies and truly kickstart a national red wave
New York City, NY6 hours ago
Anthony Volpe shows Yankees his fielding chops
New York City, NY8 hours ago
Kevin Durant hasn’t talked to Kyrie Irving since trade from Nets
Brooklyn, NY10 hours ago
Knicks destroy Nets in statement win for seventh straight victory
New York City, NY7 hours ago
Jalen Brunson just too good to ignore
New York City, NY4 hours ago
Ronny Mauricio’s spring power show can’t be stopped
Jupiter, FL8 hours ago
Rangers’ once-in-a-lifetime Patrick Kane opportunity well worth the hassle
New York City, NY5 hours ago
Quentin Grimes snaps out of shooting slump in Knicks’ win
New York City, NY2 hours ago
Rangers’ Artemi Panarin can’t wait to play with friend Patrick Kane
New York City, NY3 hours ago
Islanders will make use of Pierre Engvall’s versatility
Elmont, NY10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy