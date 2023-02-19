2 shot in separate shootings in NYC on Saturday night

A woman was shot in Brooklyn and a man was shot in Manhattan on a bloody Saturday night in New York, according to police.

The 24-year-old woman was shot in the right leg outside of the Ebbets Field Apartments on McKeever Place and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 9:05 p.m., police said.

She was taken to Kings County Hospital where she is expected to recover, according to police.

The woman was being uncooperative, and no suspects have been identified, cops said.

Police taped off the parking lot of the apartment complex and were searching the inside of a Nissan Maxima with a Tennessee license plate.

An elderly resident told The Post her daughter heard one shot.

Police search a vehicle outside of the Ebbets Field Apartments after a shooting Saturday. Paul Martinka

“I’m not too happy about it. I’ve lived here 53 years and this is the third shooting that happened around here,” said the resident, who declined to give her name.

“I hope to get out of here in three years,” she said, adding she plans to move to Virginia.

In Manhattan, a 25-year-old man was shot in the back around 9:10 at 310 East 113 Street in East Harlem, police said.

Police said the female shooting victim was uncooperative. Paul Martinka

He was taken to Cornell Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police described the shooting suspect as a man in his 20s wearing a black coat, blue hoodie, black jeans, timberlands and a New York Yankees hat. He fled on foot in an unknown direction.