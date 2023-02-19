Open in App
WEHT/WTVW

Missing woman found safe in Evansville

By Aaron Chatman,

11 days ago

UPDATE: Evansville Police say she was found safe at 11:10 p.m. on Saturday.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say they need your help finding a missing 58-year-old woman that went missing Saturday.

The police department shared a photo of Eve Fox on social media, adding that she suffers from dementia and is diabetic.

According to EPD, Fox was last seen in the area of Washington Avenue and Highway 41 sometime around 5:30 p.m. Police also mention she walks with a limp.

You’re urged to call 911 if you see her or know where she might be.

