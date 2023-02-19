Four Local Wrestlers Qualify For Girls State Championships

CORRYTON — Three Greeneville wrestlers won Region 1 girls championships on Friday night at Gibbs High School, while another from West Greene punched her ticket to Franklin as well.

Rhyne Johnson, Jenna Baines and Allie Shelton all won their weight classes for Greeneville. West Greene’s Macy Greenlee finished third in hers to qualify for state.

Johnson (33-3) pinned her first two opponents in 1:22 and 0:50, before scoring the fall against Dobyns-Bennett’s Alivia Ryan in 3:23 to win the 100-pound division.

Baines (25-5) needed just 45 seconds and 1:07 against her first two opponents at 107 pounds, before taking a 5-3 decision over Seymour’s Elinor Underwood in the title bout.

Shelton (28-10) pinned all three of her opponents, winning the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds in 57 seconds and 2:32 respectively. She needed 1:21 to pin Seymour’s Cresson Postlewaite for the championship.

Greenlee (7-1) took just 47 seconds to score the fall in her 235-pound quarterfinal match. After a semifinal loss, Greenlee pinned her last two opponents in 1:52 and 3:53, the latter on Gibbs’ Aaliyah Pressley for third place.

The TSSAA individual state championships take place Thursday through Saturday at the Williamson County AgExpo Park in Franklin.