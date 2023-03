Photo by WWW.BAYAREAENTERTAINER

On this day in music 1966 - Brian Wilson Beach Boy Brian Wilson recorded the future classic song 'Good Vibrations', which went on to become the band's third US number-one hit. As a child, his mother told him that dogs could pick up "vibrations" from people, so that the dog would bark at "bad vibrations" Wilson turned this into the general idea for the song.

Texas Native and 25-year veteran of the Texas music scene.

Raised in the small refinery town of Texas City.

Myke Miller has the chance to show you or really let you hear his passion most of Myke's life he would dream of performing on the main stage.

Mykes passion has become his reality, and when Myke starts playing you can feel the music in your soul. Myke has played many of the Galveston area Circuit venues.

Refining his craft in tourist towns, Myke will come prepared with a collection of rock, blues, Motown, Country, and top 40s as well as my own multi-genre original music.

Check out his website and become what Myke has dubbed his fans

"The Travelers"

​www.mykemillerlive.com