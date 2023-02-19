Open in App
Dallas, TX
These Texas cities are seeing inflation rising the most amongst other US cities: Study

By Caleb Wethington,

11 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — The new year doesn’t always bring new fun or new good news, sometimes it could bring new problems, or see one already in play worsening, like inflation.

We checked out a study conducted by WalletHub on the cities where inflation is rising the most and two Texas metros were listed in the rankings.

The study says, “Inflation is rising more quickly in some places than others, though. In order to determine the cities where inflation is rising the most – and thus is the biggest problem – WalletHub compared 23 major MSAs (Metropolitan Statistical Areas) across two key metrics related to the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation.”

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington came in at No. 5 with Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land ranked No. 22.

