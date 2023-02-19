Casillas, Nosler headline State champion area wrestlers

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Highlights from the State Wrestling Finals at the State Farm Center as several area wrestlers go for the top step.
1A 120
Anthony Ruzic (Auburn) 51-2, Jr. over Ty Edwards (Yorkville Christian) 45-7, Jr. (TB-1 4-3)
1A 145
Paul Ishikawa (Illini Bluffs) 51-0, Sr. over Reef Pacot (Oakwood) 47-3, Sr. (SV-1 3-1)
1A 182
Griffin Luke (Lena-Winslow) 51-1, Sr. over Bryar Lane (PORTA) 51-4, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
1A 195
Nick Nosler (Unity) 52-2, Sr. over Brody Cuppernell (St. Thomas More) 42-6, Jr. (MD 11-3)
1A 285
Isaiah Gonzalez (IC Catholic) 17-1, Sr. over Cole Edie (Auburn) 47-3, Sr. (Fall 4:38)
2A 113
Drew Davis (Glenwood) 49-2, Jr. over Nate Randle (Wauconda) 31-9, Fr. (Dec 3-2)
2A 195
Mateo Casillas (Mahomet-Seymour) 52-1, Sr. over Andrew Marquez (Rock Island) 41-6, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
