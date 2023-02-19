Bristol City boss describes officials as 'a disgrace' in Sunderland draw

The referee left Bristol City manager 'particularly irritated' in the game against Sunderland.

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson branded the officials ‘a disgrace’ in the Championship clash with Sunderland.

The Robins drew 1-1 courtesy of an injury-time penalty, but the officials has incurred Pearson’s wrath long before then.

Pearson was left furious by the way a first-half injury to Rob Atkinson. The defender appears to have suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury following an innocuous challenge from Amad Diallo.

He was just off the pitch when it happened, though, and referee Gavin Ward allowed the game to continue while he received treatment on the sideline.

With play still on that side of the pitch, that meant throw-ins taken just inches from Atkinson, and that left Pearson ‘particularly irritated.’

"I wasn't happy with how Rob was treated when he was off the pitch,” Pearson said.

"He was quite clearly in pain and it was potentially a quite serious injury. We'll have to wait for a scan but for the officials to be happy with more or less trampling on him on the side, I think was a disgrace personally.

"He was in pain and we needed to move him safely. I just thought that was really poor. It's possible [it’s an ACL injury]. I heard the contact and I could see he was in pain straight away.

"Which is why I am particularly irritated by the lack of care that he got from the officials. That's where they should step in.

"I know the crowd are going to be disgruntled and I understand that but that's a part of away games. Especially when you play at a place like this when there are 40,000 (supporters) - it's quite partisan.

"It's a fantastic atmosphere and that's part and parcel of it, but the player's safety comes first."

