Bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles Shot Dead

A Catholic bishop who spent more than four decades serving Los Angeles’ inner city has been shot dead at the age of 69, authorities confirmed Saturday. David O’Connell, the Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, was found with at least one gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene in Hacienda Heights on Saturday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. No further details were immediately available on the circumstances of O’Connell’s death, but police described the suspect as “unknown.” A native of Ireland, O’Connell spent years ministering to residents in South L.A., which he described as a “great privilege” upon being named bishop in 2015. “He was a peacemaker with a heart for the poor and the immigrant, and he had a passion for building a community where the sanctity and dignity of every human life was honored and protected,” Jose H. Gomez, the Archbishop of Los Angeles, said in a statement.

