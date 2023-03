Two men are dead and two children are in the hospital after a deadly shooting Saturday night at a Columbus motel, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Columbus police were called out just after 9 p.m. to the Motel 6 in the 3000 block of Victory Drive, according to officials.

This marks the fourth homicide within the past 48 hours in Columbus after a shooting on Ewart avenue Friday morning and a shooting on Schaul Street later that night.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as new information becomes available.