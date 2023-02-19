Open in App
Potomac, MD
DC News Now

Bullis wins IAC basketball championship

By Alex Flum,

11 days ago

POTOMAC, Md. (DC News Now) — For the first time since 2017, Bullis boys basketball is the IAC champion.

Led by head coach Bruce Kelley, No. 1 seed Bullis took down No. 2 seed Landon, 64-45.

“We’ve been working for this for like the past three four years now,” Bullis senior guard Zane Adnan said. “To finally do it, it’s going to stick with me for the rest of my life.”

The teams split the regular season series, with Bullis winning 69-48 in January and Landon earning an upset 64-63 earlier in February.

Saturday’s game was more like the January matchup. Landon went on a 7-0 run to cut it to double digits in the fourth quarter, but Bullis closed things out strong for the victory.

“We’re the hardest working team there is in the DMV,” Adnan said. “You know we just want to win and we’re just dogs all-around.”

As the time on the clock ticked down in the fourth quarter and the Bulldogs realized that they would win, Kelley and his players jumped up and down embracing each other. The student section flooded on to the court to celebrate the victory with the team, chanting “I-A-C.”

“These boys just work so hard,” Kelley said. “To get a chance to celebrate that together is just precious.”

