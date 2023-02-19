Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
Mac McClung steals show with perfect scores in dunk contest

By Larry Brown,

11 days ago

Mac McClung won the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk contest and stole the show in the process, achieving perfect scores on three of his dunks.

McClung is a two-way player for the Philadelphia 76ers and participated in this year’s dunk contest, which was being held in Salt Lake City. He grabbed attention immediately with his first dunk, which achieved a perfect score.

Take a look at this:

That incredible dunk commanded attention and made the fans go nuts.

On his next dunk, McClung received four 50s from the judges, but Lisa Leslie gave him a 49, giving him an average of 49.8. His second dunk was the only one that didn’t receive a perfect 50.

After that, Leslie gave him 50s again.

Here was McClung’s first dunk of the finals (third dunk overall), which got him a 50.

And here was McClung’s final dunk, which received another score of 50 and sealed the title for him.

The best part about McClung is that unlike other players who are reluctant to compete in the dunk contest, he is just hoping to get another invite.

In an interview after winning it all, McClung said he would do it again next year if they would have him back.

Something tells us the NBA will want him back next year.

