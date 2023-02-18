Fort Plain-based Access Transportation to shut down, non-emergency medical carrier serves Montgomery, Fulton counties

PHOTOGRAPHER: - -

FORT PLAIN — Access Transportation Inc., a non-emergency medical transportation provider operating in Montgomery and Fulton counties, will permanently close at the end of the month after 25 years in business. The last day of service will be Feb. 28.

The Fort Plain-based business has been grappling for years with rising operating costs and stagnant Medicaid reimbursement rates insufficient to cover expenses, according to co-owner Vicki Muehleck.

“We have been operating at virtually the same rates with Medicaid for the last 15 years,” Muehleck said. “It’s just not beginning to cover the increases that every company has and there doesn’t look to be a date the state can give us when we can even expect it.”

With its fleet of 20 wheelchair vans and six taxis, Access carries an estimated 450 to 475 clients to medical appointments each week. Services are often used by individuals living in nursing homes or undergoing dialysis or cancer treatment without their own transportation.

Nearly all trips are paid by Medicaid, which Muehleck said has not kept pace with the rising costs of equipment, fuel, vehicle insurance, employee benefits and minimum wage.

The worsening financial disconnect finally drove Muehleck and her husband, Brian, to the difficult decision to cease operating Access at the conclusion of this month.

“We’re sick over this situation,” Muehleck said. “We’ve been hoping some miracle happens between now and the 28th, so we can continue what we all love doing.”

The state Department of Health was notified of the impending closure and the agency does not anticipate any gaps in services through the Medicaid Transportation program, which provides enrollees across New York transportation to and from medical appointments at no cost, over the next two weeks.

Medical Answering Service (MAS), the transportation manager of the state program, has identified medical transport providers in nearby counties that are available to complete trips for Medicaid patients within Access’ service area, according to a DOH spokesperson.

St. Mary’s Healthcare is also working with MAS to develop plans to transition existing services to two undisclosed regional transportation providers to ensure continued access for local patients, according to Sarah Eipp, St. Mary’s executive director of population health and continuum services.

However, Muehleck is skeptical other operators can fill her company’s role as the only non-emergency medical transporter in the area providing transport with wheelchair vans, which most Access clients require.

“We’re hearing other companies will be trying to absorb our customers,” Muehleck said. “We don’t think it’s going to happen.”

While there are other non-emergency options for ambulatory patients locally, Fulton County Emergency Management Director Steven Santa Maria noted that Access was the only provider still operating in the two-county region able to transport individuals using wheelchairs.

“It is a much-needed service,” Santa Maria said. “We are hopeful that another agency will come in and fill the void created. We have not heard of any interest yet.”

The closure of Access could lead non-emergency patients to request ambulance transport if the hole is not promptly filled, Montgomery County Emergency Management Director Jeffrey Kaczor acknowledged.

“That’s one of our fears that if somebody can’t get transport through the non-emergency system they will be starting to call 911 for ambulance services, which we’re already stretched thin in the county as we speak now,” Kaczor said. “We always keep our eyes on everything so we can adjust and adapt for the needs of our citizens.”

Multiple ambulance services throughout the region facing the same low reimbursement rates and rising costs as Access have shut down in recent years. That has left a handful of agencies in Montgomery and Fulton Counties managing increasing call volumes amidst far-reaching staffing shortages in the admittedly low-paying industry related to the tight profit margins.

However, Santa Maria indicated that ambulance providers are not eligible for reimbursement for non-emergency transport services, making it unlikely agencies would respond to those calls if the gap for services is not filled.

“It’s going to further strain an already overwhelmed and strained system,” Santa Maria added. “We’re early in the process doing what we can to look into options, but unfortunately there are not a real lot of them out there.”

Similarly, Montgomery County Executive Matthew Ossenfort said officials are beginning to evaluate options to prevent any lapse in coverage for vulnerable populations after learning recently of the upcoming closure of Access.

Muehleck is still holding out hope for some sort of assistance that will enable the decision to shutter the business to be reversed. She has contacted local lawmakers seeking support, but has yet to receive any substantive responses.

“Nursing home patients should be entitled to trips to appointments, they should be entitled to make them on time, they should be entitled to reliable transportation,” Muehleck said. “It seems to be a big ask, but it shouldn’t be. The state should be taking care of their own.”

Muehleck said the company’s approximately 26 staffers have agreed to stay on to at least ensure services will continue until the doors close and their employment formally ends on Feb. 28.

Working in the past for an impersonal transport company focused on business instead of patients originally inspired Muehleck to launch Access with her husband about 25 years ago to provide services the “right way.”

Now, Muehleck said clients she and workers interact with daily have become family. She’s unsure what she’ll do next, but is mulling options to continue serving seniors.

“That’s the way we are here,” Muehleck said. “It’s personal, not just a number.”

