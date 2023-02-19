Chili dinner fundraiser held for family of sanitation worker killed on job

A chili dinner fundraiser was held for the family of a sanitation worker who was killed on the job last year.

Clarence Bond died last November after being hit by a car when trying to pick up trash cans in Sand Springs, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Man hit, killed by car while crossing street in Sand Springs

On Saturday evening, a chili dinner fundraiser was held to raise money for Bond’s family.

Paul Ross, the Vice President of American Waste Control, the company Bond worked for, said the event was due to the efforts of several groups.

“In an effort to support the family and bless the family, the Sand Springs Masonic Lodge, the Red Fork and Brookside Masonic Lodge, the Akdar Shrine, Pete Goltra, they kind of grabbed their hands together and said, ‘Paul we want surround this family, we want to bless this family, what can we do?’”

Pete Goltra with the Akdar Shrine was especially important to the event as he took care of planning, sourcing food and getting donations, according to Ross.

Ross said all the funds from the event will go to Bond’s family.

“It’s just a small token of what we can do to just let them know that we love them, they’re important to us, they matter to us,” he said.

Ross said if you missed the event, you can help the family by donating to their GoFundMe or by sending donations to American Waste Control in Tulsa.

Ross also said the chili was “delicious” and “the fellowship is even better.”







