Open in App
Catoosa, OK
See more from this location?
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Catoosa residents unhappy with process of removing homeless camp

By Kaitlyn Rivas,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g1xHO_0ksPTtH800

A recent social media post from the Catoosa Police Department is gaining attention from Catoosa residents. Earlier this week, the Catoosa Police Chief posted to Facebook about clearing out the homeless camp in town. But following the post, some people were not happy.

Homelessness in Catoosa is not a huge issue but recently a homeless camp near the junior high and middle school has Catoosa residents up in arms about what should happen to the camp and the people in it.

The post by Catoosa Police Chief Ronnie Benight has some who call the city home upset. Earlier this week, chief Benight took to Facebook to acknowledge the concerns about a homeless camp that was being cleared out.

“It started out probably a year and a half ago. It was one individual to two individuals and then it has grown as some of the homeless shelters in Tulsa have gotten full. There’s no place to help, give them housing or anything like that. So more have migrated down here, it’s basically become its own community,” said CPD Sgt. Jennifer Swarer.

Sergeant Swarer said a lot of the concern came from how long it took police to clear out the camp.

“The City of Catoosa started about eight or nine months ago when we realized there was one or two living down there. We started the process legally of getting the company that actually owned it on board to post no trespassing. It has taken us this long and it has taken getting citizens on board with understanding where we’re coming from to try to get it cleaned up and removed,” said Sgt. Swarer.

Others say they’re angry police intervention is even needed. And to that, Sergeant Swarer wants to remind the public, these are people who still deserve compassion.

“There’s 100 different reasons as to why people become homeless and it’s not for us too judge. It’s for us to take the compassion and treat each and every person as a human and give them whatever resources we can lead them to,” said Sgt. Swarer.

The last of the debris was cleared out this week and Sergeant Swarer said all displaced people were offered assistance and relocation. Because Catoosa doesn’t have a homeless shelter, several churches in the area stepped up to help as well as family and friends.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tulsa, OK newsLocal Tulsa, OK
New signs in Tulsa encourage donating to homeless via text
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
Green Country dog helps ease victims' pain
Tulsa, OK11 hours ago
5th suspect arrested in connection with Broken Arrow homicide
Broken Arrow, OK6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Claremore looking to pass public safety penny sales tax
Claremore, OK11 hours ago
Tulsa man arrested for destroying hotel room with machete
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
Tulsa police shoot, kill burglary suspect
Tulsa, OK14 hours ago
Tulsa Police using virtual reality for training
Tulsa, OK6 hours ago
Viral social media post leads to 21st Street overpass bridge repairs
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
19-Year-old Charged with Blackmail of Juvenile
Bartlesville, OK17 hours ago
Bartlesville asks residents to conserve water due to lower supply
Bartlesville, OK2 days ago
Woman dead, two others injured in hit-and-run at Tulsa intersection
Tulsa, OK16 hours ago
Construction crews continue work on new attractions at the Tulsa Botanic Garden
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
Homicide Victim's Family Searches For Stolen Memorial Items
Nowata, OK1 day ago
Former Okmulgee mayor arrest on embezzlement charges
Okmulgee, OK2 days ago
Feds award $1.6 million for I-244 partial removal study
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
Tulsa pastor: Church experiencing similar revival to Asbury
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
North Tulsa staple reopens to invite community
Tulsa, OK4 days ago
Bartlesville Police Investigate Allegations That An Officer Lied During A Recent Trial
Bartlesville, OK22 hours ago
Paralyzed Muskogee High School senior turns tragedy to triumph
Muskogee, OK11 hours ago
Oklahoma Disaster Restoration donating AEDs to local schools
Tulsa, OK6 days ago
2024 Bassmaster Classic returns to Tulsa
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
Fire-related deaths increasing in Tulsa
Tulsa, OK6 days ago
Project Trust connects high school students, Tulsa police
Tulsa, OK6 days ago
Reading Partners Tulsa kicks off '24 volunteers in 24 hours' campaign
Tulsa, OK6 days ago
State Superintendent visits with Green Country superintendents
Broken Arrow, OK1 day ago
Report: High racial youth disparity in legal system
Tulsa, OK7 days ago
Threat tip leads to arrest of Jenks Middle School student
Jenks, OK6 days ago
New software aims to keep Tulsa first responders safe
Tulsa, OK6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy