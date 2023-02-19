Open in App
Bismarck, ND
See more from this location?
KX News

Wrestling: Bismarck boys win fourth straight dual title; Demons girls also take state championship

By Luke Gamble,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SkRQG_0ksPTI3b00

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck High is known for it’s wrestling pedigree, and the Demons continued their dominance Saturday with a pair of state titles in the Fargo Dome.

The Demons’ boys team defeated Century 43-27 to claim their fourth straight team dual state championship in Class A. The title gives them 19 total as a program, which is 15 more than any other school in Class A.

The Demons’ girls team brought home some hardware of their own, defeating Central Cass 60-21 to win the girls dual state championship.

For a full break down of the state wrestling tournament click here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bismarck, ND newsLocal Bismarck, ND
Basketball: Bismarck’s defensive approach can lead to a WDA title this weekend
Bismarck, ND5 hours ago
BSC hosts doubleheader to tip off postseason
Bismarck, ND5 hours ago
Hockey: Legacy-Bismarck enters state tournament playing their best hockey
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hockey: Mandan’s depth has gotten them this far; now they hope to take home their first title
Mandan, ND2 days ago
Basketball: Mandan and St. Mary’s secure spots in the WDA tournament
Mandan, ND4 days ago
Hockey: Legacy-Bismarck caps off regular season with overtime win
Bismarck, ND4 days ago
Bismarck-Mandan region hit by fast falling, wet snow as March starts with a mess
Bismarck, ND20 hours ago
KX Finance: Grants
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
Bringing new life to the Bismarck Riverfront
Bismarck, ND8 hours ago
EVENTS: Savanah Benz comes to The Laughing Sun
Bismarck, ND14 hours ago
Daily Pledge of Allegiance, March 1
Bismarck, ND16 hours ago
Another layer of snow blankets Bismarck
Bismarck, ND8 hours ago
Temporary Bismarck road closure scheduled in April
Bismarck, ND8 hours ago
Daily Pledge of Allegiance, February 27
Washburn, ND2 days ago
Local foods could lead to a healthier you
Bismarck, ND10 hours ago
Bismarck approves modified Urban Road program
Bismarck, ND8 hours ago
Be active on March 14 for the Pi Day 5K Challenge
Bismarck, ND13 hours ago
Three men arrested in Minot after cross-county police chase
Minot, ND3 days ago
Cross-county vehicle pursuit ends in Minot crash
Minot, ND4 days ago
NDSU Veterinary Diagnostic Lab helping determine cause of death in animals
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
Red Cross offers emergency preparedness training for kids at Bismarck library
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
Emily Eckroth and husband planning new downtown bar
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
Bismarck hotel owner asking for tax break from city
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
Social media post raises concerns over Bismarck Hotel and Conference Center’s indoor pool
Bismarck, ND2 days ago
City of Bismarck kicks off March campaign for Better Bismarck
Bismarck, ND2 days ago
Bismarck Catholic pharmacy joins Texas lawsuit against federal mandate to dispense abortion drugs
Bismarck, ND18 hours ago
Eckroth requests liquor license for new Bismarck business
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
AARP ND updates members on legislation impacting them
Bismarck, ND2 days ago
Cause of death revealed for woman previously reported missing
Fort Yates, ND2 days ago
Weekend BRB- New monthly craft fair comes to Bismarck
Bismarck, ND4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy