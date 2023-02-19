Open in App
Chrisney, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Four Hoosiers killed in Spencer County crash

By Aaron Chatman,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f6IHq_0ksPQwkG00

CHRISNEY, Ind. (WEHT) — Four people lost their lives in a tragic car accident Saturday on US 231 in Chrisney.

The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a serious crash at the intersection of CR 1000 North and US 231 shortly before 6 p.m.

Once on scene, deputies found a Toyota Tacoma on the shoulder of US 231 and a Jeep Cherokee on its side in the roadway.

Detectives believe the Toyota was heading north on US231 as the Jeep traveled west on CR 1000 N. Deputies say the Jeep did not stop at the stop sign and was hit on its driver’s side by the Toyota.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the Jeep and his three passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota was reportedly treated for pain complaints but was not transported for further care.

The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office released these names of the four deceased:

  • Michael Seger, 27, Holland–driver
  • Fernanda Cruz Valencia, 23, Holland–passenger
  • Bernard Goeppner, 65, Holland–passenger
  • Donna Cassidy, 60, Holland–passenger
