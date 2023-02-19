Saturday's HS roundup: Exeter boys hockey beats St. Thomas Aquinas, 5-2

DOVER - Eddie Hannan had two goals and two assists as the Exeter High School boys hockey team beat St. Thomas Aquinas, 5-2 on Saturday at Dover Ice Arena.

Division I Exeter is now 8-7-1, and Division II St. Thomas Aquinas is 12-2-1.

Callum Howarth had a goal and an assist for the Blue Hawks, while Brian Najjar and Cam Keaveney both had one.

Justin Shapiro had two assists in the win, while Roger Davis, Chase Barbour, West Vaillant, and Cam Snee all had one.

Exeter goalie Charlie Mozina had 15 saves. Jackson Estes and Wes Trahan each scored for the Saints.

BOYS HOCKEY

Dover 5

Winnacunnet 1

DOVER - Jacob Lapierre's two goals led Dover (11-6) to this Division II win at Dover Ice Arena. Owen Calcasi, Brady McDonough and Logan Spagna each scored a goal for the Green Wave.

Dover goalie Kyle Behen had 24 saves. Brady Thompson, from Matthew Clouthier, scored the lone goal for Winnacunnet (9-5-2).

Somersworth/Coe-Brown 5

Alvirne/Milford 1

ROCHESTER - James Sawyer and Tully Keefe both had two goals, and Jon Pelletier had one for Somersworth/Coe-Brown in this Division II win at Rochester Ice Arena.

Giovanni Green added two assists in the, while JR Norris and Adam Lacerte both had one. Somersworth goalie Reilly Quist had 22 saves.

GIRLS HOCKEY

St. Thomas Aquinas/Winnacunnet/Dover 4

Con-Val 0

DOVER - Kayley Young and Quincy Sundstrom each had two goals for the Saints in this Division I win at Dover Ice Arena.

STA goalie Kensley Harris had seven saves in her first start of the season. Brianna Lepere had an assist in the win.

Hanover 3

Oyster River/Portsmouth 2

HANOVER – Kelly Zhang and Kira Jakobs each scored a goal for the ClipperCats in this Division I loss at Campion Ice Arena.

Lebanon/Stevens/Kearsarge 4

Exeter 3, OT

LEBANON – Caitlyn Knowles, Maddie Mann and Molly Greene all scored a goal for Exeter in this Division I overtime loss.

Greene and Ali MacDonald both had an assist for the Blue Hawks.

BOYS BASKETBALL

No. 4 Seacoast Chrisitan 53

No. 5 Temple Academy 30

AUGUSTA, Maine - Isaiah Cardinal scored 10 of his game-high 18 points in the first quarter as No. 4 Seacoast Christian advanced with this Class D South quarterfinal win.

Eli Cardinal added 11 points for the Guardians, while Seth Vega had six points and eight steals.

WRESTLING

Spaulding places fourth at D2 state meet

SALEM – Spaulding placed fourth as a team at the Division II state meet, and had six wrestlers place in the top three in their respective divisions.

Noah Jackson (113 pounds), Jayden Deal (126), Noah Lallas (132), and Cole Colon (138) all placed second, while Trey Wiley (106), and Wesley Chesser (285) placed third.

Troy Clark (120) placed fourth, and Jack Morgan (145) and Wesley Alfonso (195) both placed sixth.

Portsmouth, which placed fifth as a team, had first-place performances from Charlie Turner (220) and Elijah Mosey (195).

Portsmouth’s Carter Kuhn (106) and Andrew Nilly (120) both placed second, and Elvis Myles (145) and Mike Sherburne (285) both placed fourth. Winnacunnet’s Zachary Lavy was first at 182, and Dominic Young (132) and Alex Frost (170) both placed third.

Coaches are asked to e-mail game summaries to sports@seacoastonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Saturday's HS roundup: Exeter boys hockey beats St. Thomas Aquinas, 5-2