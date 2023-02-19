Stuart Cramer trio, Burns and West Lincoln standouts claim NCHSAA state wrestling gold

Three Stuart Cramer grapplers, along with senior standouts from Burns and West Lincoln claimed NCHSAA state individual wrestling championships Saturday in Greensboro.

Storm senior wrestler and Gardner-Webb signee Charlie Sly capped his high school career with his second individual 3A state title. After winning at 113 pounds last year, he claimed the 132-pound crown with a 3-1 decision over previously undefeated Jackson Baglio of Central Cabarrus.

Not to be outdone, brother Bently won a 3A state title at 120 pounds. The freshman wrestler took an 8-2 decision over East Henderson’s Gunner Marshall.

GOLDEN GOALS: Stuart Cramer wrestlers Matt Karagias, Charlie Sly look to cap careers with NCHSAA gold

WINTER'S CHAMPIONS: Gastonia, Shelby area state championship top performers: Swimming, indoor track, wrestling

Stuart Cramer added a third state champion later Saturday evening, Matt Karagias winning a 3A title at 160 pounds. Karagias earned a fall against Union Pines’ Brock Sullivan in the title match.

West Lincoln’s Mason Avery and John David Curtis of Burns won 2A state individual titles.

Avery defeated Webb’s Nicholas Harris by a 12-5 decision to cap his high school career with 2A state gold. Curtis did the same at 145 pounds, taking a 12-5 decision over Hendersonville’s Walker Mains.

In addition to the five state champions, here are other top performers from the weekend’s NCHSAA state individual wrestling championships.

Other top finishers

Class 1A

Nikolas Ellis, Bessemer City: Placed fourth at 182 pounds

Kam Bolin, Cherryville: Placed third at 170 pounds.

Caleb Hovis, Cherryville: Finished third in the heavyweight division (285 pounds).

Chase Miller, Cherryville: Finished second at 152 pounds.

Class 2A

Kaden Shoup, Burns: Finished sixth at 113 pounds.

Nick McClellan, East Gaston: Placed sixth in the heavyweight division.

Austin Price, East Gaston: Finished fifth at 138 pounds.

Caleb Deaton, Lincolnton: Finished third at 132 pounds.

Ethan Smith, Lincolnton: Placed fourth at 138 pounds.

Geviaunta Walker, Lincolnton: Finished third at 220 pounds.

Josh White, Lincolnton: Placed third at 145 pounds.

Patrick Goins, West Lincoln: Placed fifth at 170 pounds.

Camden Sain, West Lincoln: Finished fourth in the heavyweight division.

Class 3A

Carson Wince, Crest: Finished fourth at 170 pounds.

Jaelen Culp, Kings Mountain: Finished fourth at 138 pounds.

Will Varner, Kings Mountain: Placed fourth at 126 pounds.

Caleb Haynes, North Gaston: Finished third at 113 pounds.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Stuart Cramer trio, Burns and West Lincoln standouts claim NCHSAA state wrestling gold