Lightfoot Suggests Black Chicagoans Should Vote for Her or Not Vote at All, Prompting Swift Backlash
By Evrod CassimyMatt Stefanski,11 days ago
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is facing fierce criticism for comments she made while campaigning Saturday, suggesting that Black residents should vote for her or not...
