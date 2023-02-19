Girls basketeball: Delphos Jefferson edges Coldwater; Allen East wins

Delphos Jefferson’s Hannah Wiltsie drives against Coldwater’s Claire Steinke during a Saturday Division III sectional final at Lincolnview. Don Speck | The Lima News

MIDDLE POINT – Delphos Jefferson’s Lauren French averages nearly two blocked shots a game.

But there was nothing average about the block she got with fewer than 10 seconds to play in Jefferson’s 31-30 win over Coldwater in a Division III girls basketball sectional championship game Saturday night at Lincolnview High School.

It was either a game changer or a game saver, depending on the perspective it was viewed from.

Jefferson (22-1) survived to advance to an Elida District semifinal Thursday against Allen East. Coldwater finished its season 15-9.

Jefferson struggled offensively from the beginning of the game. The Wildcats shot 20 percent on field goals (9 of 45) in the game and only 14 percent in the second half (3 of 22). But they made just enough plays to avoid being eliminated in their first tournament game.

“It’s tournament time and we survived. That’s all you can say,” Jefferson coach Denise Lindeman said. “We definitely had a rough night shooting tonight and we’ll get better tomorrow. It’s a win. In tournament time it doesn’t matter if it’s by one point or two points or 10 points.”

Jefferson led 28-24 with seven minutes to play before Coldwater scored six unanswered points to go ahead 30-28 with less than two minutes to play.

The Wildcats tied the game at 30-30 on a pair of free throws by French with 1:26 left on the clock. Then came her anything but average block.

Coldwater got the ball with 28 seconds to play and it was obvious it was looking for 6-5 post player Riley Rismiller to take what could be a go-ahead shot.

When the Cavaliers got the ball to Rismiller, French, a 6-3 center, made a decision about how she would defend on the play.

“I knew my teammate had her right side and her left side was open so that’s the way I went,” French said. “She faked to the right and I knew my teammate had her right side covered so I went to the left and that’s the way she went.”

Jefferson took control of the ball after the blocked shot, pushed it up the court and Lyv Lindeman was fouled with four seconds to play. She hit the second of a two-shot free throw opportunity for the lead and the Wildcats survived.

“French had a heck of a block there. That was huge,” Denise Lindeman said. “When the ball goes in the hoop everything is easier and when the ball doesn’t go in the hoop everything is a lot tougher.”

Lyv Lindeman led Jefferson with 14 points. French had 13 rebounds to go with six points and the block.

Rismiller, who has signed with the University of Dayton, led Coldwater with 16 points, including a long 3-pointer just before the first half buzzer.

Allen East 43, Wayne Trace 36

Allen East defeated Wayne Trace 43-36 in the second sectional championship game at Lincolnview.

Rilynn Jones led the Mustangs (17-6) with 16 points and Savana Brooks scored 12 points.

Allen East will play Delphos Jefferson at 6 p.m., Thursday in a Division III district semifinal at Elida.

Jefferson won the regular season game between the two teams 50-47 in overtime.

“I thought we came out defensively in our press and did an excellent job. That’s our staple, that’s what we’ve always done. We executed that to perfection,” Allen East coach Aaron Montgomery said about the Mustangs’ win.

“They (Wayne Trace) are a very good team. They’re physical. Their underrated. Their record (13-11) does not show how good they are. They gave us everything but at the end of the day I’m just proud of my girls.”

Asked about the rematch with Delphos Jefferson, he said, “Jefferson is a good ball club. That’s a three-time Northwest Conference winner. We’re happy to have the opportunity. We’ll do the best we can. We know what they do and they know what we do. I think our girls are ready. I think they’ve wanted that from that first game where we lost in overtime. We felt like we gave it away and they took it from us. I think our girls will be really motivated.”

Reach Jim Naveau at 567-242-0414.