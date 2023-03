Are you ready to cheer on the next American Idol?

The stage is set, the contestants and hosts are ready and the fun begins Sunday, February 19 for "American Idol" season 2023 premiere!

'American Idol,' the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, returns to airwaves for season six on ABC.

Superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest will again host the show.

Fans across the Triangle can cheer on Ashley Tankard of Durham . She told Idol judges, she's been auditioning since she was 15.

Watch the season premiere of 'American Idol' on ABC11 starting at 8:00 p.m. and it streams the next day on Hulu.

The nationwide search began with American Idol auditions in Las Vegas, Nashville, and New Orleans and contestants vying for a ticket to Hollywood week.

Throwback

Watch these former Idols: Raleigh's own Scotty McCreery sings a duet ("When You Say Nothing at All") with Lauren Alaina #IdolReunion

Watch the moment Ryan Seacrest announces that he's leaving "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on Thursday morning's show. Mark Consuelos will replace him.